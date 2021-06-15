Albemarle girls soccer team blanks Brooke Point to reach regional final

“It was a great ball from my teammate on the play and I just knew that I had to get the ball in the back of the net,” Higginbottom said.

Nearly 20 minutes later, the Patriots added to their lead off another turnover. Liz Yow intercepted a pass and delivered a nice through ball in space to Wolfe on the right wing. The freshman crossed a pass inside the box and Higginbottom roofed a shot over the keeper for a 2-0 advantage with 5:48 left in the first half.

“I always like to play with my teammates,” Higginbottom said. “They give me great balls and I just like to keep the energy high because some people are tired and I just want to keep going.”

In the second half, Brooke Point (6-4-1) tried to be more opportunistic offensively and started to push players forward. Emily Lenhard had two prime scoring chances for the Black-Hawks, including a free kick from about 25 yards out, but was unable to cash in on the chance.

With five minutes left, Albemarle put the game away on a goal from Wolfe. After a turnover near midfield, Laine Quillian lofted pass into the box that Wolfe ran onto and tipped it past the keeper.

Albemarle advances to the Region 5D championship game. The Patriots will host Mountain View on Thursday at 6 p.m. for a spot in the state tournament.