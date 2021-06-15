Albemarle girls soccer team blanks Brooke Point to reach regional final

All gas, no brakes is the philosophy of most strikers on the pitch, especially when they gain possession in the final third.
Albemarle freshman Devon Higginbottom showcased that mindset in a big way Tuesday night with a two-goal performance during a 3-0 victory over Brooke Point in the Region 5D semifinals.
Higginbottom tallied a first-half brace and classmate Natalie Wolfe added a goal and an assist as the Patriots secured another trip to the regional championship game.
“It’s great, we come out here every single day and play for our seniors,” Higginbottom said. “We know this could be our last game, so we just go all out.”
Fresh off a 3-0 victory over rival Western Albemarle in its regular season finale, Albemarle coach Amy Sherrill warned her team to maintain that energy as they started their postseason run.
The Patriots (10-0-1) dominated the pace of play for most of the first half, keeping the Black-Hawks’ defense on its heels.
After a couple of near-misses, Albemarle finally broke through in the 12th minute, cashing in on a turnover near midfield. Higginbottom timed her run beautifully to get behind the Brooke Point defense and blasted a shot from 20 yards out past goalkeeper Amara Codd for a 1-0 lead with 28:34 left in the first half.
“It was a great ball from my teammate on the play and I just knew that I had to get the ball in the back of the net,” Higginbottom said.
Nearly 20 minutes later, the Patriots added to their lead off another turnover. Liz Yow intercepted a pass and delivered a nice through ball in space to Wolfe on the right wing. The freshman crossed a pass inside the box and Higginbottom roofed a shot over the keeper for a 2-0 advantage with 5:48 left in the first half.
“I always like to play with my teammates,” Higginbottom said. “They give me great balls and I just like to keep the energy high because some people are tired and I just want to keep going.”
In the second half, Brooke Point (6-4-1) tried to be more opportunistic offensively and started to push players forward. Emily Lenhard had two prime scoring chances for the Black-Hawks, including a free kick from about 25 yards out, but was unable to cash in on the chance.
With five minutes left, Albemarle put the game away on a goal from Wolfe. After a turnover near midfield, Laine Quillian lofted pass into the box that Wolfe ran onto and tipped it past the keeper.
Albemarle advances to the Region 5D championship game. The Patriots will host Mountain View on Thursday at 6 p.m. for a spot in the state tournament.
Higginbottom is excited for the opportunity to continue her season.