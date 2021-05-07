Albemarle girls lacrosse team spreads the wealth in win over Charlottesville

Scoring depth is a luxury that most high school coaches dream of having.
The Albemarle girls lacrosse team has an abundance of it.
The Patriots flexed their offensive muscle Friday night during a 13-2 victory over Charlottesville at Thomas G. Theodose Stadium.
Nine different players tallied goals for Albemarle, including two apiece from Sophia Bombardieri, Ella Dofflemyer, Meghan Pitsenberger and Zoe Kusyk, as the Patriots won a battle of unbeatens in the Jefferson District.
“We came out really strong,” Bombardieri said. “We are really strong together as a team as well and we really just build off one another and know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and know how to work together well.”
Albemarle (3-0) scored seven goals in the first 10 minutes to assert its dominance from the opening draw. Bombardieri got the ball rolling for the Patriots when she bounced a shot past Charlottesville goalkeeper Gabriella D’Alessio for a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
Leigh Young followed with a nice move from behind the net that resulted in a goal and a 2-0 lead for the Patriots. Less than a minute later, Bombardieri showcased her playmaking skills as she found Dofflemyer alone in front for an uncontested goal and a 3-0 lead with 20:12 left in the first half.
The scoring didn’t stop there.
Dofflemyer netted her second goal of the game on another slick move from behind the cage for a 4-0 advantage. Pitsenberger got on the scoresheet with 18:27 left and Bombardieri added her second of the game for a 6-0 lead. Claire Boyer ended the early spurt with a tally with 16:40 left in the half to force Charlottesville coach Don Healy to call timeout and rally his team.
“We’re a really versatile team," Bombardieri said. “We have a lot of ballhandlers and we just know when to go to the goal and when to pass the ball.”
The break proved beneficial for Charlottesville (2-1), which finally got on the board with 8:06 left on a goal from Vanessa Antwi on a re-start.
Caroline Jones scored with 4:42 left for Albemarle before Alexa Lewandowski found the back of the net for the Black Knights to close the gap to 8-2. Kusyk tallied her first goal of the game with 3:52 left to give Albemarle a 9-2 advantage at halftime.
The score could’ve gotten more lopsided if it hadn’t been for the steady play in goal by D’Alessio. The freshman netminder tallied nine saves in the first 25 minutes, including several from point-bank range.
The second half was more of the same for Albemarle as the Patriots added four more goals to seal the win.
Eavan Mary Driscoll scored on a restart with 18:21 left in the game to extend the lead to 10-2. Five minutes later, Kaley Maynard registered her first goal of the game to make it 11-2.
Pitsenberger and Kusyk posted their second goals of the game in the final 12 minutes to keep Albemarle in a tie for first-place in the district standings with Western Albemarle. The two rivals will square off next Tuesday.
“I think this game really showed us what we need to work on,” Bombardieri said. “I think we will come out strong and we’re really excited.”