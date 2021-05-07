Albemarle girls lacrosse team spreads the wealth in win over Charlottesville

The scoring didn’t stop there.

Dofflemyer netted her second goal of the game on another slick move from behind the cage for a 4-0 advantage. Pitsenberger got on the scoresheet with 18:27 left and Bombardieri added her second of the game for a 6-0 lead. Claire Boyer ended the early spurt with a tally with 16:40 left in the half to force Charlottesville coach Don Healy to call timeout and rally his team.

“We’re a really versatile team," Bombardieri said. “We have a lot of ballhandlers and we just know when to go to the goal and when to pass the ball.”

The break proved beneficial for Charlottesville (2-1), which finally got on the board with 8:06 left on a goal from Vanessa Antwi on a re-start.

Caroline Jones scored with 4:42 left for Albemarle before Alexa Lewandowski found the back of the net for the Black Knights to close the gap to 8-2. Kusyk tallied her first goal of the game with 3:52 left to give Albemarle a 9-2 advantage at halftime.

The score could’ve gotten more lopsided if it hadn’t been for the steady play in goal by D’Alessio. The freshman netminder tallied nine saves in the first 25 minutes, including several from point-bank range.