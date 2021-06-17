Albemarle girls lacrosse team falls to Patrick Henry in Region 5D championship game

ROANOKE — The public address announcer at Patrick Henry High School on Thursday congratulated Savannah Derey on scoring her 200th lacrosse goal.
They did not all occur in the Region 5D final; it just seemed that way.
Senior attacker poured in 11 goals to power PH to an 18-4 victory over Albemarle in the championship game at Patriot Stadium.
PH will advance to a VHSL Class 5 semifinal at home Tuesday against Atlee or Douglas Freeman.
Derey will get to keep the ball that she put into the net for her landmark goal with 1 minute, 47 seconds left in the first half, but it would take a small pen to write “200” on the 64.7-millimeter in diameter sphere.
“One of those fine-point ones, I guess,” she said.
Derey was on point from the drop. The 6-foot-1 senior controlled the opening faceoff, sprinted toward the Albemarle goal and put PH up 1-0 just 34 seconds into the game.
Albemarle answered with a goal by Lauren Grady, but PH scored the next seven goals with Derey accounting for five.
The lead ballooned to 11-2 at halftime and 15-2 with 11:44 to play.
Less than three minutes into the second half, Derey already had 10 goals.
“I knew I was close [to 200] but I didn’t think I would get it in this game,” the James Madison signee said. “I just really wanted to come out with a lot of juice to get our team fired up and ready to advance to a home state game.”
Derey’s career total is more impressive, given that she missed one-third of her sophomore season with an injury, did not have a junior year because of COVID-19 and played a limited schedule in 2021 under the VHSL’s coronavirus mitigation.
PH coach Kate Spyhalski views Derey as a once-in-a-lifetime player to coach.
“She is very special,” Spyhalski said. “Lacrosse-wise, person-wise, she’s the best you can have.”
Emma Kate Greer added four goals for Patrick Henry while freshman Kate Cumins added a pair.
PH goalie Taylor Hilovsky contributed to the blowout victory with a number of impressive saves in the second half.
“She had a huge game,” Spyhalski said. “Tonight she came out on fire. She played out of her mind. It’s amazing.”
Because only three Class 5 regions play girls lacrosse, Albemarle will advance to the state semifinals as a runner-up, traveling to Riverside on Tuesday.
“We’re a really young team so we’re still trying to figure out what our defense looks like,” Albemarle coach Brittany McElheny said.