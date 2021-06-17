Albemarle girls lacrosse team falls to Patrick Henry in Region 5D championship game

ROANOKE — The public address announcer at Patrick Henry High School on Thursday congratulated Savannah Derey on scoring her 200th lacrosse goal.

They did not all occur in the Region 5D final; it just seemed that way.

Senior attacker poured in 11 goals to power PH to an 18-4 victory over Albemarle in the championship game at Patriot Stadium.

PH will advance to a VHSL Class 5 semifinal at home Tuesday against Atlee or Douglas Freeman.

Derey will get to keep the ball that she put into the net for her landmark goal with 1 minute, 47 seconds left in the first half, but it would take a small pen to write “200” on the 64.7-millimeter in diameter sphere.

“One of those fine-point ones, I guess,” she said.

Derey was on point from the drop. The 6-foot-1 senior controlled the opening faceoff, sprinted toward the Albemarle goal and put PH up 1-0 just 34 seconds into the game.

Albemarle answered with a goal by Lauren Grady, but PH scored the next seven goals with Derey accounting for five.

The lead ballooned to 11-2 at halftime and 15-2 with 11:44 to play.