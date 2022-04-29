Albemarle girls lacrosse team continues scoring surge in win over Monticello

It’s been an interesting season for the Albemarle girls lacrosse team.

After netting just four goals in a season-opening loss to St Anne’s-Belfield, the Patriots averaged nearly 14 goals a game over their next seven contests.

That high-scoring trend continued Friday night as seven different players scored and Albemarle cruised to a 19-4 win over visiting Monticello.

Sophia Bombardieri and Ella Dofflemyer both tallied first half hat tricks and finished with five goals apiece to pace a balanced attack for the Patriots.

“Obviously STAB’s going to be a really tough game, but we used that as motivation and we’ve also built a lot of team chemistry,” Bombardieri said. “So that has really helped us on the field.”

Bombardieri opened the scoring early in Friday’s contest when she found the back of the net after a great dodge to give Albemarle (6-3, 3-1 district) a 1-0 lead 90 seconds into the game.

Monticello (4-4, 3-3) answered nearly three minutes later when Kendall Gibson split two defenders and fed Sofia Raymond in front for a goal to tie the match at 1-1 with 20:48 left in the first half.

That’s when Albemarle took over.

Coach Rachel White’s team scored eight unanswered goals over the final 20 minutes of the first half to take command of the game.

“We’ve been really working super hard all week,” Dofflemyer said. “We had a tough loss Tuesday [against Douglas Freeman], but we really brought the fire [tonight], put in all of our plays and just got the balls to people we trusted. It was a great game.”

Grace Fugleberg tallied a pair of goals in the first half and Lauren Grady added a goal and four assists as the Patriots built a 9-1 halftime lead.

The offensive explosion continued in the second half, with Albemarle scoring five unanswered goals after halftime.

Grady and Bombardieri led the charge with a goal and an assist apiece. Emmy Fields, Kelsey Kirkeide and Grady also tallied markers to help the Patriots build a commanding 14-1 lead with 19 minutes left.

But Monticello didn’t back down.

Kaitlyn Boyer Alison Swartout and Lauren Garrett each scored during a five-minute span to trim the lead to 15-4 with five minutes left.

That would be as close as the Mustangs would get, as Riley Maynard potted a pair of goals in the final five minutes for Albemarle to secure the victory.

Emma Bingler tallied five saves and Olivia Bickers stopped another in goal for the Patriots.

For Monticello, Campbell Murray tallied seven saves between the pipes.

With the win, Albemarle is still in the hunt for the Jefferson District tile, sitting just a game back of Western Albemarle in the standings. The Patriots have a busy week ahead, including district contests with Orange County and Western Albemarle.

Grady, who finished with three goals and five assists, said her team is prepared for the challenge.

“Monticello’s a big game, especially in the district, so beating them gives us a lot of momentum going into next week,” she said. “We have a big week next week, so we really just put in the work, in practice and out of practice, and we’ll be good for Friday.”

