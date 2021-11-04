Albemarle girls cross country team wins Region 5D championship

Led by a blue-ribbon performance from Jenna Coleman, the Albemarle girls cross country team captured the Region 5D championship on Thursday at Panorama Farms.

Albemarle, the defending VHSL Class 5 state champion, finished with 62 points, edging second-place Mountain View (71 points) and third-place Harrisonburg (116 points). Potomac Falls (154 points) and Woodgrove (167 points) rounded out the top five.

"As coaches, you always hope for the win," Albemarle coach Cathy Coffman said. "And we were very hopeful but we only had two returning runners from our state championship team from last season — so this win today is all the sweeter. The girls have trained hard and done all the little things right to get to this point."

Coleman was dominant en route to winning the Region 5D individual title. She navigated the Panorama course in a time of 19:00.5, nearly 23 seconds better than second-place finisher Madelyn Anderson of Mountain View (19:23.0).

Coleman wasn't the only Patriot to have a standout performance.

Madelyn Gypson crossed the line in fourth place in 19:42.4, while Hanna Guyton was eighth in 20:13.8 to give Albemarle three top-10 finishers. Eva Weaver was 20th in 20:55.2, while Savannah Meriwether was 29th with a time of 21:14.5.