Albemarle girls cross country team wins Region 5D championship; boys secure state berth

The Albemarle boys and girls cross country teams are headed to the VHSL Class 5 state championships.

Both of the Patriots' squads secured state berths on Thursday with strong performances in the Region 5D championships at Panorama Farms.

The Albemarle girls won the Region 5D title, while the Patriots' boys team earned a state berth with a third-place team finish.

The AHS girls had five runners finish in the top 25 to win the regional title in impressive fashion. The Patriots finished with 67 points to edge Mountain View (86 points) for the team title. Woodgrove (144) was third, followed by Independence (173) and Brooke Point (189).

"I thought the girls overall did an amazing job," Albemarle coach Cathy Coffman said.

Maddie Gypson led the way for the Patriots with a second-place finish in 19:12.7. She only trailed Woodgrove's Layna Capritta, who won the Region 5D title with a 18:58.1 clock stopper.

"Maddie has never run toe to toe with another runner, so it was a great learning experience for her today to be neck and neck with the Woodgrove runner," Coffman said.

Gypson's teammates were not far behind her.

Hanna Guyton came home in 12th (20:30.7), while Sylvie Fracis placed 14th (20:40.2) and Eva Weaver finished 16th (20:50.1). Jenna Coleman was 23rd in 21:28.3 to round out a strong showing for the Patriots' top five runners.

"Hanna went out hard and was able to find her rhythm during the third mile," Coffman said. "Slyvie really came through for us today and as a first-year cross country runner, she is figuring out how to race and improving every time she stands on the line. Eva had an amazing breakthrough race at the Milestat Invite and has continued to build on that performance two weeks ago.

"I was really proud of each of the girls’ effort today."

The Albemarle boys placed five runners in the top 35 en route to a third-place team finish and state meet berth. The Patriots finished with 95 points, trailing only regional champion Riverbend (79 points) and runner-up Brooke Point (89 points).

Not bad for a team that entered the season having to replace nearly all of its top runners from last year.

"I couldn’t be more proud of this group and the progress they made this season," Albemarle coach Adrian Lorenzoni said. "We returned only our No. 6 runner from last year’s top 7 and that’s our current No. 1 Kuyper DeBoer. So it was definitely a big rebuilding year with a whole lot of inexperience. But what they did bring was big goals and the drive to be great."

And great they were on Thursday.

Kuyper DeBoer finished fifth in 16:49.1 to lead the way for Albemarle. Teammate Eli Phillips placed seventh in 17:06.6 to give the Patriots two top 10 finishers. Garrett Uthlaut was 16th (17:41.2), while Baelin Duncan finished 33rd (18:13.9) and Colton Veraa came home in 34th (18:14.3).

"Kuyper is the only runner on our regional team that was in our top 10 last year, so none of these guys had ever been in a race where so much was on the line," Lorenzoni said. "A lot of them were coming up to us coaches this week and saying how they had never felt nerves like this before. But they still executed everything perfectly and came up super clutch the last kilometer. It looked like we were in fourth as a team at the 4-kilometer mark and a few of our boys made big moves to get us those needed points."

Brooke Point's Brady Brennan won the Region 5D boys race, crossing the line in 15:26.3.

Now both Albemarle teams turn their attention the VHSL Class 5 state meet, which will take place on Nov. 12 at Oatlands in Leesburg.

The Patriots have fond memories of this year's state championship course. The Albemarle girls won the state championship at Oatlands during the 2021 COVID-altered spring season. With her team getting healthy at the right time, Coffman is excited to see if her girls can be in the mix for another state title.

"We have been dealing with a few small injuries/health issues with a couple of the girls," Coffman said, "and all the coaches are excited to see how everyone runs when they are all healthy at the state meet next Saturday."