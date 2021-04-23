Albemarle girls cross country team wins first state championship in program history

“We were passing each other back and forth for a quarter mile before I took the lead,” she said. “It felt so good to know I was going to win at the very end. It really meant a lot to win the cross country state championship my senior year after trying to reach this goal for so long. I’ve never felt so happy or tired after a race before.”

Albemarle coach Cathy Coffman said no one was more deserving of a championship moment than DeBeor.

“She leads by example,” Coffman said. “She is incredibly humble, kind and steady as a rock.”

DeBeor’s success also paved the way for strong showings from the entire Albemarle team, which won the state title after finishing with a total of 48 points. The Patriots had three runners post top 10 finishes as they edged Midlothian (54) to claim the first girls cross country state championship in program history.

“Our team has had the goal of winning states since we started summer training, and long before that,” DeBoer said. “Winning the state meet as team was a dream come true. It feels so great to make Albemarle history with such an amazing, hard-working, positive group of girls.”