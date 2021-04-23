Albemarle girls cross country team wins first state championship in program history

LEESBURG — Arianna DeBoer has had a storied athletic career at Albemarle High School.
The senior distance runner added another chapter to her decorated legacy Friday afternoon as she led the the Patriots' girls cross country team to its first state championship in program history.
DeBoer used a strong push over the final half mile to overtake Mills Godwin’s Landin Bostain and become just the third Albemarle runner to win an state individual championship.
Ryann Helmers was the last Patriots runner to win a state championship in 2017. Prior to that, Rachel Rose captured back-to-back crowns in 2005 and 2006.
“The race felt under control, which made it so much fun to run,” said DeBoer, who finished with a time of 18 minutes, 47 seconds. “I loved being out there with my teammates and it was so fun to compete against so many great runners.”
After finishing third at the 2019 state meet, the William & Mary commit spent the past year and a half focused on winning this race. After a steady first mile, DeBoer made her push to the front and joined Bostain in the lead pack with a half-mile left.
That’s when DeBoer made her move.
Just before the last steep hill, DeBoer accelerated past Bostain and outkicked her down the home stretch to win the state championship by more than 10 seconds.
“We were passing each other back and forth for a quarter mile before I took the lead,” she said. “It felt so good to know I was going to win at the very end. It really meant a lot to win the cross country state championship my senior year after trying to reach this goal for so long. I’ve never felt so happy or tired after a race before.”
Albemarle coach Cathy Coffman said no one was more deserving of a championship moment than DeBeor.
“She leads by example,” Coffman said. “She is incredibly humble, kind and steady as a rock.”
DeBeor’s success also paved the way for strong showings from the entire Albemarle team, which won the state title after finishing with a total of 48 points. The Patriots had three runners post top 10 finishes as they edged Midlothian (54) to claim the first girls cross country state championship in program history.
“Our team has had the goal of winning states since we started summer training, and long before that,” DeBoer said. “Winning the state meet as team was a dream come true. It feels so great to make Albemarle history with such an amazing, hard-working, positive group of girls.”
Cassidy Guyton (20:04) finished sixth and Jenna Coleman (20:13) placed seventh to earn all-state honors for the Patriots. Madelyn Gypson (22:11) was 21st, while Olivia St. Amand (21:20) was 23rd overall. Madeline Kronebusch (21:26) and Bella Sonen (22:30) were 26th and 48th, respectively, for the Patriots.
Coffman said the team stated training last March and really committed in June to training for a season that might happen. The seniors set the tone, organizing practices three times week in preparation for Friday’s state championship meet.
“I give all the credit to the girls, especially the seniors,” Coffman said. “As coaches, we stressed that it wasn’t about the times, it was about the place and getting ahead of Midlothian’s and Deep Run’s runners. We didn’t even take mile splits. We just encouraged them to stay ahead of the other team’s runners.”
The Albemarle coach said Friday’s win was a culmination of a long journey that started with the uncertainty created by a global pandemic and ended with a state championship.
“What I saw in my team — leadership, teamwork, love for each other,” she said. “The joy, thankfulness that we had a season, grateful for the opportunity, and confidence.”