Albemarle girls cross country team win Region 5D title
PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Albemarle girls cross country team win Region 5D title

Jenna Coleman

Led by a blue-ribbon performance from Jenna Coleman, the Albemarle girls cross country team captured the Region 5D championship on Thursday at Panorama Farms.

The Patriots finished with 62 points, edging second-place Mountain View (71 points) and third-place Harrisonburg (116 points). Potomac Falls (154 points) and Woodgrove (167 points) rounded out the top five. 

Coleman was dominant en route to winning the Region 5D individual title. She navigated the Panorama course in a time of 19:00.5, nearly 23 seconds better than second-place finisher Madelyn Anderson of Mountain View (19:23.0).

Coleman wasn't the only Patriot to have a standout performance.

Madelyn Gypson crossed the line in fourth place in 19:42.4, while Hanna Guyton was eighth in 20:13.8 to give Albemarle three top-10 finishers. Eva Weaver was 20th in 20:55.2, while Savannah Meriwether was 29th with a time of 21:14.5. 

Up next for the Patriots is the VHSL Class 5 state meet next week at Great Meadow.  

AHS boys place eighth

The Albemarle boys cross country team finished eighth in the Region 5D meet on Thursday at Panorama Farms. The Patriots finished with 200 points as a team. Riverbend (70 points) won the regional team title, followed by Stone Bridge (106 points).

Gaines Ballard was Albemarle's top finisher, placing 25th in 17:34.0. Samuel Hall was 39th in 17:49.7, while Eric Zartler finished 41st in 17:50.3. Chris MacDonald placed 43rd in 17:53.9.

