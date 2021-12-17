Albemarle girls basketball team edges Monticello

After a week of games on the road, the Albemarle girls basketball team finally returned home Friday night for its Jefferson District opener against Monticello.
Coach Rachel Proudfoot’s team protected its home floor with a sensational 51-45 come-from-behind victory over the Mustangs to remain unbeaten in district play.
Amaya Pendelton scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the third quarter to lead three Albemarle players in double figures.
But it was the defensive play down the stretch which helped seal the deal for the Patriots. Riley Maynard tallied two steals and had a big steal and layup in the final seconds to secure the victory.
“We’re really competitive with Monticello, obviously they’re one of our closest rivals,” Maynard said. “We were just trying to get down to the nitty gritty so that we could really push and pull through with the win.”
Both offenses were stagnant in the early going with the teams getting good looks at the bucket but unable to capitalize.
Albemarle (3-1, 2-0 Jefferson District) finally found its rhythm midway through the first quarter as Emma Bingler scored five points and Pendleton drained a trey at the buzzer to give the Patriots a 12-9 lead.
Monticello (2-3, 2-1) responded in the second quarter, turning defense into points on the other end. Zoe Burris scored three points and Dylan Wood added a jumper from the elbow to cap a 9-1 run that gave the Mustangs a 17-13 lead with 3:20 left in the first half.
Burrus added another trey and Wood turned a steal into a three-point play to give Monticello a 22-17 advantage.
Albemarle seized some momentum just before halftime as Lauren Grady sank a shot from behind the arc to trim the lead to 23-20 at the break.
It was a game of runs in the third as both teams took turns in the lead. Albemarle came out of the locker room with a 9-0 run, including four from Riley Maynard to take a 29-23 lead with 5:28 left in the third.
Jaylyn Benedetto-Wright answered for Monticello with five points to cap a 10-0 run for the Mustangs that gave them a 33-31 lead.
Albemarle countered as Pendleton knocked down one from behind the arc and Natalie Smith hit a baseline jumper at the end of the quarter to give the Patriots a 36-33 lead after three quarters.
Emily Bingler opened the fourth quarter with a trey and Kayley Maynard added a short layup to put the Patriots up 41-35 with 5:30 left in the game.
Monticello didn’t go away quietly. Wood capped a 8-0 run with a conventional three-point play to cut the deficit to 44-43 with about three minutes to play.
That’s when Riley Maynard took over.
She beat her defender off the dribble and then found Aimee Zikiel for a layup as Albemarle regained the lead, 46-44. The freshman added a pair of free throws to make it a two possession game, 48-44 with about a minute to play.
Monticello trimmed the lead to 49-45 with 17.5 seconds left before Maynard stole a pass and then went coast-to-coast for a layup to seal the victory.
“Monticello is a great team,” Maynard said. “They have some great shooters and everything, so we had to switch up our defense and everything so that worked well in the fourth quarter. We just played really good as a team and we had really good communication on the defensive end.”
Emily Bingler and Riley Maynard each tallied 10 points in the win for Albemarle, while Grady chipped in six.
Wood led the charge with 15 points for Monticello, which dressed just seven players because of injuries. Burruss had a big night with 14 points, while Jaylyn Benedetto-Wright and Cedasia Yates finished with six points apiece.