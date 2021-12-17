Albemarle girls basketball team edges Monticello

Monticello didn’t go away quietly. Wood capped a 8-0 run with a conventional three-point play to cut the deficit to 44-43 with about three minutes to play.

That’s when Riley Maynard took over.

She beat her defender off the dribble and then found Aimee Zikiel for a layup as Albemarle regained the lead, 46-44. The freshman added a pair of free throws to make it a two possession game, 48-44 with about a minute to play.

Monticello trimmed the lead to 49-45 with 17.5 seconds left before Maynard stole a pass and then went coast-to-coast for a layup to seal the victory.

“Monticello is a great team,” Maynard said. “They have some great shooters and everything, so we had to switch up our defense and everything so that worked well in the fourth quarter. We just played really good as a team and we had really good communication on the defensive end.”

Emily Bingler and Riley Maynard each tallied 10 points in the win for Albemarle, while Grady chipped in six.