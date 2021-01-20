Albemarle girls basketball team edges Monticello for first win of the season

Albemarle (1-2, 1-2 Jefferson District), who made just one of its first eight shots, found the range midway through the quarter to tie the game. Pendleton hit a long jumper, then Lauren Gray canned a 3-pointer to knot the game at 7-7 after one.

The Mustangs regained the lead early in the second quarter on a Benedetto bucket with 7:42 left. The lead would be short-lived. The Patriots went on an 16-1 run to seize command of the game. Kaley Maynard drained two shots from distance and Sanaia Wilson added another as Albemarle built a 23-12 lead at intermission.

The third quarter belonged to Pendleton.

The junior forward scored eight points to give her team a commanding 34-15 lead with 1:49 left in the third quarter. Pendleton found motivation from the other Albemarle players on the floor.

“It was my teammates, honestly,” she said. “They push me every game, every practice, every day. They want me to be better and play for them. We play for each other.”

Monticello (1-3, 1-3) was able to cut the lead down to single digits late in the fourth quarter thanks to some pressure defense. Octavia Mills and Katelyn Williams each scored four points during that span for the Mustangs.

Pendleton was proud of her team’s effort.