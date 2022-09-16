Albemarle football team shuts out Monticello

Good teams bounce back from adversity and the Albemarle football team did just that Friday night, rebounding from last week's loss to Patrick Henry (Roanoke) with a decisive 56-0 road victory over Monticello.

Polo Hill caught a touchdown pass and rushed for another, while Noah Grevious hauled in a pair of touchdown catches in the first half to lead the Patriots (3-1, 2-0 Jefferson District) to their fifth straight victory over the Mustangs.

“We’ve got a lot of pieces that really fit well together,” Grevious said. “We really gel together and our best guys, they’re not getting double teamed because we’ve got other options. I feel like we can be a really explosive offense and do what we really want to when given the opportunity.”

Defensively, Albemarle swarmed to the ball all night and made things difficult for Monticello’s offense. The Patriots forced six turnovers, including four interceptions. Zhaire Wolfe led the charge with two picks, including one that he returned 35 yards for a touchdown to lead AHS to its second shutout of the season.

Points were hard to come by early on as both defenses came up with big plays to nullify scoring drives during the first two possessions.

Albemarle’s offense clicked into gear late in the first quarter after a 25-yard punt return from Noah Grevious gave the Patriots’ possession at the Mustangs' 25. Four plays later, Hill scored from six yards out on a trap play to give AHS a 7-0 lead with 2:46 left in the first quarter.

Three plays into the second quarter, Albemarle increased its lead when Amaje Parker tossed the first of his four second-quarter touchdown passes.

The junior connected with Grevious on an 8-yard touchdown strike for a 14-0 lead with 11 minutes left in then half. The score was set up by Parker’s 50-yard run.

Following a fumble recovery by Albemarle’s Jahmier Best, Parker found Isaiah Harris on an 8-yard score for his second scoring strike and a 21-0 lead with 9:36 left in the half.

Hill then hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Parker to give the Patriots a 28-0 lead with four minutes remaining in the first half.

Hill finished the game with eight carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. The senior running back also caught two passes for 37 yards and another score as he continues to carve out his role in the Patriots’ high-octane offense.

“I’m really excited,” Hill said. “I trust my coaches and my teammates and I feel like we are capable of beating anybody in the state.”

Grevious capped the strong first half with an 8-yard touchdown catch to give Albemarle a commanding 35-0 lead at intermission.

The Patriots continued to add to their lead in the second half, thanks to some big plays from several role players.

Linebacker Tufan Khalilov got into the act with a tipped interception that gave Albemarle’s offense another short field to work with. Walker made the most of the opportunity with a seven-yard touchdown run to stretch the lead to 49-0.

The defense then capped the scoring later in the quarter when Wolfe notched his second pick of the game and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown.

For Monticello (0-4, 0-2), backup quarterback Owen Engel completed 3-of-6 passes for 24 yards. Chris Carter rushed for 20 yards on six carries and Lisaad Rose added 13 yards on the ground.

Albemarle has its bye next week but will return to action the following Friday against Orange County. The Patriots hope to build off Friday’s win.

“We’ve got big goals going forward,” Grevious said. “This is just step one of this, so, if we just keep our heads down and stay focused, and get ready for the big games, I think we’ll be ready for it.”