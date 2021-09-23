Albemarle football team rolls past Monticello in Jefferson District opener

The Albemarle defense forced another turnover on the next possession when Malik Washington made a great one-handed interception to get the ball back for the Patriots (3-1, 1-0 Jefferson District). Albemarle capitalized three plays later when King hauled in a 19-yard touchdown from Parker to make it 20-0 with 4:40 left in first. Noah Grevious got on the scoresheet two minutes later with a 9-yard touchdown run to extend the AHS lead to 27-0.

The Patriots weren’t finished.

McCarthy scored his second rushing touchdown of the quarter, this one from two yards out, as Albemarle led 34-0 after one.

The scoring continued for the Patriots in the second quarter thanks to special teams. King had a 30-yard punt return but was stripped of the ball near the 20. Jacob Terry scooped up the fumble and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown that gave Albemarle a 41-0 lead with 10:08 left in half.

The Patriots' defense delivered against when Kevontay McClendon stepped in front of a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown and a 48-0 lead with 8:20 left in the first half.

It was more of the same in the second half.