Albemarle football team rolls past Monticello in Jefferson District opener

High school football coaches routinely preach the importance of playing well in all three phases: offense, defense and special teams.
The Albemarle football team excelled in each phase Thursday night during a 62-0 home victory over Monticello in the Jefferson District opener for both schools.
The Patriots scored touchdowns in all three phases in the first half to build a commanding 48-0 lead and never looked back as they extended their winning streak against the Mustangs to four in a row.
“We knew we had to put up a lot of points tonight to prove a point in the Jefferson District,” Albemarle senior running back Ebenezer McCarthy said. “We’ve been playing a lot of 5D teams, so we knew we needed to leave our mark.”
McCarthy rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns, while Jacob Terry and Jacob King added multiple touchdowns to pace a balanced Albemarle attack.
The Patriots' offense set the early tone with a touchdown on the fourth play of the game. QB Amaje Parker hit Christian Humes on 58-yard fly pattern down the left sidelines to give Albemarle a 7-0 lead with 11:09 left in the first quarter.
The Patriots' special teams made a play on the ensuing possession when Malekye Hicks blocked a punt and returned it to the 9. McCarthy scored two plays later from eight yards out for a 14-0 AHS lead with 8:08 left in quarter.
The Albemarle defense forced another turnover on the next possession when Malik Washington made a great one-handed interception to get the ball back for the Patriots (3-1, 1-0 Jefferson District). Albemarle capitalized three plays later when King hauled in a 19-yard touchdown from Parker to make it 20-0 with 4:40 left in first. Noah Grevious got on the scoresheet two minutes later with a 9-yard touchdown run to extend the AHS lead to 27-0.
The Patriots weren’t finished.
McCarthy scored his second rushing touchdown of the quarter, this one from two yards out, as Albemarle led 34-0 after one.
The scoring continued for the Patriots in the second quarter thanks to special teams. King had a 30-yard punt return but was stripped of the ball near the 20. Jacob Terry scooped up the fumble and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown that gave Albemarle a 41-0 lead with 10:08 left in half.
The Patriots' defense delivered against when Kevontay McClendon stepped in front of a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown and a 48-0 lead with 8:20 left in the first half.
It was more of the same in the second half.
King returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown to open the third. Grevious tacked on his second touchdown of the game, a one-yard run for a 62-0 lead with 1:15 left in the third against Monticello (0-4, 0-1).
Thursday’s big win helped exorcise some demons for McCarthy and the other senior leaders on the team.
“It felt good tonight,” he said. “Back in my sophomore year, we got 63 points dropped on us back in the day. It felt good for us to be dropping all these points tonight. Much respect to Monticello, they played a hard-fought game and so much respect to them.”