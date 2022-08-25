Albemarle football team rolls past Harrisonburg in season opener

HARRISONBURG — Mother Nature delayed the start of the Albemarle football team's season opener Thursday night. Lightning near Dr. Walter F Green III Field pushed the Patriots' matchup with Harrisonburg back nearly 90 minutes.

When Coach Brandon Isaiah Sr.’s team took the field, they made up for lost time with a dominating 47-0 road victory at Harrisonburg.

Amaje Parker ran for one touchdown and threw for two more in the first half as Albemarle (1-0) scored on its first three possessions and never looked back.

“We’ve put in a lot of work,” Parker said. “We know we have a lot of expectations. Our coach holds a high standard for us. He preaches discipline and just get the job done. That’s what we came out here to do, get the job done, execute and get off the field healthy.”

Parker, the reigning Jefferson District Offensive Player of the Year, opened the scoring with 28-yard touchdown run on a bootleg to his left to give the Patriots a 6-0 lead with 8:54 left in first quarter.

On the next drive, Parker showcased his arm talent as he hit Christian Humes on a crossing route and the senior split two Harrisonburg defenders to score on a 14-yard catch and run to make it 13-0 with 6:24 left in the opening quarter.

Parker tossed his second touchdown of the quarter on a great fade to Noah Grevious to give the Patriots a 20-0 lead with 1:03 left in first.

On the opening play of the second quarter, Humes hauled in his second touchdown catch of the game on a corner route to make it 26-0 with 11:54 left in the first half.

Albemarle’s defense got on the scoreboard in the third quarter, when Owen Tighe picked up a bad snap at the one and scored to make it 33-0 with 3:22 left in the frame.

Nathan Carter gave the Patriots' defense its second touchdown of the night when he picked off his second pass of the game and returned it 50 yards for a scored to give Albemarle a 39-0 lead with 1:45 left in the third quarter.

Senior defensive end Malekye Hicks, who had two sacks and helped the Patriots' defense hold the Blue Streaks to 43 yards of total offense, is excited about this unit’s potential.

“This defense has been together since we were in little league,” Hicks said. “I just love this team so much, especially the defense. The D-Line through the safeties, we all have a brothership. I just love this team so much and I just can’t wait to get back [on the field] next Friday.”

Newcomer Polo Hill scored on a 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and Albemarle’s special teams added a safety in the final stanza to cap off the victory.

Parker finished 10-of-14 passing for 148 yards and three touchdowns. The junior quarterback also rushed for 48 yards and another score. Hill rushed for 90 yards on eight carries for Albemarle.

Defensively, Tufan Khalilov had five tackles, including two for loss, Isaiah Grevious had four tackles and Zhair Wolfe chipped in two more and a sack.

Albemarle returns to action next week against William Fleming.

Parker believes his team can only get better.

“This gives us a lot of confidence, especially the young guys, the fresh guys coming in, it just gives them a boost,” Parker said. “We’ve just got to keep it rolling and get the job done next week and I’m looking forward to it.”