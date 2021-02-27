Albemarle football team outlasts Monticello to win its season opener

Earlier this week, the Monticello football team used a fourth-quarter comeback to secure a road victory over Western Albemarle.
On Saturday, Albemarle’s defense made sure there wouldn't be a second Mustangs comeback this week. The Patriots held Monticello scoreless in the second half to secure a 32-15 victory in their first game of the season.
“It’s been amazing,” Albemarle linebacker Adam Schantz said. “For us to just get a chance to get on the field and see what we can do is just amazing. We’re truly blessed to be able to play.”
The offense got things started for the Patriots, led by the passing connection of quarterback Jacob King and Christian Humes. The duo hooked up on a 34-yard touchdown strike on a corner route on their first possession to give Albemarle a 7-0 lead with 6:58 left in the first quarter.
Monticello (1-1) responded on the ensuing drive. Malachi Fields bootlegged to his right and found Miles Frazier for an 11-yard touchdown to pull within one point. An Albemarle penalty on the extra point attempt allowed the Mustangs to go for two and Coach Matt Hicks team took advantage. Logan Clark squeezed into the end zone on the conversion try to give Monticello an 8-7 led with 2:16 left in the quarter.
The Mustangs went back to work in the second quarter after being set up nicely by a big punt return from Fields to give them the ball in plus territory. Monticello took advantage of the short field as Fields scored from nine yards out to give his team a 15-7 lead with 7:27 left in the first half.
Monticello seemed primed for another score late in the half, but Malik Washington intercepted Kai Gaines' pass attempt to give the Patriots the ball at their own 3 with 2:06 left. Albemarle (1-0) then went on a 10-play, 97-yard drive that was capped by King’s 3-yard touchdown strike to Humes. The junior also ran in the ensuing 2-point conversion to tie the game at 15-15 at intermission.
“We’ve been blessed this year. We’ve had several kids that played basketball and Christian was one of those guys,” Albemarle coach Brandon Isaiah said. “He’s coming out with not a whole lot of practice time, but he’s a playmaker. He’s what I call a utility player. You can play him anywhere on the field."
Albemarle regained the lead midway through the third when Bennett Schantz drilled a 39-yard field goal at the 3:55 mark to give the Patriots an 18-15 advantage.
In the fourth quarter, Monticello kicker Chase Hummel hit a 34-yard field goal to tie the game with less than five minutes left. Albemarle was flagged for a roughing the kicker penalty on the play and Hicks elected to take the three points off the board and go for a touchdown.
The decision appeared to work out two minutes later, when Fields high-stepped his way into the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown. However, the touchdown was called back after the Mustangs quarterback was called for hurdling a defender, which is considered a dangerous play in the VHSL.
Albemarle’s defense stiffened and stopped Monticello on four straight plays to force a turnover on downs. Three plays later, Ebenezer McCarthy found some daylight and rumbled 65 yards down the sidelines to give the Patriots a 25-15 lead with 2:04 left.
The Mustangs tried to answer on the ensuing possession, but Schantz picked off Fields and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown to seal the 32-15 win for Albemarle.
“Their offense got off to a hot start, all credit to their offense, but we shut them down in the second half,” Schantz said. “Caleb [Burtram] did a heck of a job getting pressure on Malachi and I just executed.”
King finished 15-of-24 passing for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Patriots. Humes tallied five receptions for 101 yards and two touchdown, while William Thomas Townsend hauled in eight passes for 78 yards and a score.
On the ground, McCarthy ran for a game-high 158 yards and a touchdown.
For Isaiah, Saturday’s game had special meaning. He got to coach against Hicks, who coached alongside him at Monticello.
“It’s so many blessings for me to be out here and us to be able to play this game,” Isaiah said. “Me and Matt came up in the coaching profession together. He’s like a brother, it’s always great to compete against guys you care about. This Monticello program helped make me the person I am.”
The Albemarle coach also gave kudos to assistants Hunter Fillingame and James St. Hill, who helped guide a Patriots defense that kept the Mustangs off the scoreboard over the final 24 minutes.
"They played for me,” he said. “They are young kids and I’m giving them opportunity and they are running with it. The kids love them and I think you can see in how they play that my defensive staff has been doing a great job. I was just really pleased. We know [this team] has potential, but when you watch them go out and make plays, it’s cool thing.”
For the Patriots, Saturday's win is a moment they won’t soon forget.
“Nothing like getting a W,” Schantz said. “First game back, it’s an amazing feeling.”