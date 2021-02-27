Albemarle football team outlasts Monticello to win its season opener

Earlier this week, the Monticello football team used a fourth-quarter comeback to secure a road victory over Western Albemarle.

On Saturday, Albemarle’s defense made sure there wouldn't be a second Mustangs comeback this week. The Patriots held Monticello scoreless in the second half to secure a 32-15 victory in their first game of the season.

“It’s been amazing,” Albemarle linebacker Adam Schantz said. “For us to just get a chance to get on the field and see what we can do is just amazing. We’re truly blessed to be able to play.”

The offense got things started for the Patriots, led by the passing connection of quarterback Jacob King and Christian Humes. The duo hooked up on a 34-yard touchdown strike on a corner route on their first possession to give Albemarle a 7-0 lead with 6:58 left in the first quarter.

Monticello (1-1) responded on the ensuing drive. Malachi Fields bootlegged to his right and found Miles Frazier for an 11-yard touchdown to pull within one point. An Albemarle penalty on the extra point attempt allowed the Mustangs to go for two and Coach Matt Hicks team took advantage. Logan Clark squeezed into the end zone on the conversion try to give Monticello an 8-7 led with 2:16 left in the quarter.