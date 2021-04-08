Albemarle field hockey team tops Western to complete undefeated regular season

The Albemarle field hockey team has accomplished a lot of milestones under the tutelage of Brittany McElheny.

The Patriots added another accomplishment to that list Thursday with a 2-1 victory over Western Albemarle. The win capped the Albemarle field hockey program’s first undefeated regular season in recent memory.

“It’s so special, especially against Western. They are always amazing competition and we love playing on their field,” Albemarle senior Jordyn Solak said. “It’s incredible to come into regionals with so much momentum and feel really good about our team chemistry and the way we’re working together.”

After a back-and-forth battle for most of the first quarter, Albemarle (10-0) finally broke through on a great shot from Solak. Abby Schiavone intercepted a Western pass and found Solak inside the circle. Solak then turned around and fired a shot inside the right post for a 1-0 AHS lead.

“Western’s got a really great defense and they don’t let many shots in,” Solak said. “We were really focusing on if you were going to take the ball, that you needed to pass it in really hard and we were just really looking for that backboard and I got one in.”