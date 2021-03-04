Albemarle field hockey team tops Monticello to remain unbeaten

The Albemarle field hockey team has spent plenty of time working on passing drills in an effort to help players learn new positions on the field. The extra work paid off in a big way Thursday night as the Patriots rolled to a 2-0 victory over Monticello.
“In practice, we’ve been working a lot on our passes as our team chemistry’s getting better,” Albemarle coach Brittany McElheny said. “We’re learning how each other plays and where to hit the ball, so our passing definitely showed up tonight.”
Albemarle dominated possession in the first quarter thanks to the quick stick work of forwards Liz Yow, Caroline Hughlett and Courtney Hughlett.
The trio’s hard work up front was rewarded early on, when Caroline Hughlett slammed the ball into the cage with 9:07 left in first quarter to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead.
“I was just trying to work hard in the circle and get open,” Hughlett said. “When the ball came to me, I just stepped up to the ball, trying to be strong, and then I just did a spin move and saw the corner and just hit it in.”
Monticello goalkeeper Ava Barnes shook off the early goal to make a pair of blue-ribbon stops to keep her team in the game.
The Mustangs tried to answer with 4:05 left in the first half on a penalty corner chance. Caroline Kaminski’s drive from the top of the circle deflected off a teammate in front, but Albemarle keeper Georgia Costain made a nice pad save to preserve the 1-0 lead for AHS into halftime.
The Patriots (2-0) added to their lead with five minutes left in the third period thanks to a nifty transition from defense to offense. Maggie Lynn found Abigail Schiavone in front for a one-time chance. Barnes stopped the initial shot but Yow collected the loose ball and tapped it into the empty net for a 2-0 lead
“Maggie passed it to Abby, Abby got it to the goal line and the ball was just on the goal line and I just hit it in to make sure it was a sure thing,” Yow said. “Getting a little down and dirty is what we like to do for tip-ins.”
Barnes finished with seven saves and played well in net for Monticello (1-1), which was coming off a big shootout victory over Western Albemarle earlier in the week.
For Albemarle, Thursday’s win provided an opportunity for the team to continue to gel early in the season.
“We’ve got some key girls and starters coming back, but on the field, it feels like a whole new mix,” McElheny said. “In pockets, they’ve been passing with each other for a couple of years, but I think tonight is the first night we’ve really seen it connect, no matter who was on the field. Instead of doing all the work in isolated sets, carrying the ball, we were able to do some team passing.”
McElheny was pleased with the effort from her team.
“The most important thing I saw out of them was fight,” McElheny said. “On both sides, it was a really hard-fought game and they just kept working. That was the hardest we’ve seen them work, especially in a quick turnaround with a seven-day preseason.”