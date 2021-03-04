Albemarle field hockey team tops Monticello to remain unbeaten

The Patriots (2-0) added to their lead with five minutes left in the third period thanks to a nifty transition from defense to offense. Maggie Lynn found Abigail Schiavone in front for a one-time chance. Barnes stopped the initial shot but Yow collected the loose ball and tapped it into the empty net for a 2-0 lead

“Maggie passed it to Abby, Abby got it to the goal line and the ball was just on the goal line and I just hit it in to make sure it was a sure thing,” Yow said. “Getting a little down and dirty is what we like to do for tip-ins.”

Barnes finished with seven saves and played well in net for Monticello (1-1), which was coming off a big shootout victory over Western Albemarle earlier in the week.

For Albemarle, Thursday’s win provided an opportunity for the team to continue to gel early in the season.

“We’ve got some key girls and starters coming back, but on the field, it feels like a whole new mix,” McElheny said. “In pockets, they’ve been passing with each other for a couple of years, but I think tonight is the first night we’ve really seen it connect, no matter who was on the field. Instead of doing all the work in isolated sets, carrying the ball, we were able to do some team passing.”

McElheny was pleased with the effort from her team.

“The most important thing I saw out of them was fight,” McElheny said. “On both sides, it was a really hard-fought game and they just kept working. That was the hardest we’ve seen them work, especially in a quick turnaround with a seven-day preseason.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.