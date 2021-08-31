Albemarle field hockey team opens season with win over St. Anne's-Belfield

Extreme heat and humidity last week postponed the start of the Albemarle field hockey team season by a few days.

The Patriots didn’t let the delay slow them down.

Coach Brittany McElheny’s squad opened the season with a dominant 4-0 road victory over St. Anne’s Belfield on Tuesday.

Sydney Alexander scored two goals and Caroline Hughlett assisted on all four markers as the Patriots rolled to a nonconference victory.

“It was definitely really special,” Alexander said. “Missing out on last week and then a short season last year, but getting a chance to go out [and play Tuesday] even with some drizzle was really big. Getting the win was really nice to have.”

Albemarle (1-0) dominated possession for most of the game thanks to the nifty stickwork of Courtney Hughlett and Caroline Hughlett. The twin sisters kept STAB’s defense on its heels for most of the game, which led to opportunities around the cage.

After several near-misses, the Patriots opened the scoring with 4:20 left in the first quarter. Caroline Hughlett had possession near the right post and threaded a pass to her sister Courtney in front and the junior ripped a shot past STAB goalkeeper Chloe Miller just inside the right post for a 1-0 lead.