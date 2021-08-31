Albemarle field hockey team opens season with win over St. Anne's-Belfield

Extreme heat and humidity last week postponed the start of the Albemarle field hockey team season by a few days.
The Patriots didn’t let the delay slow them down.
Coach Brittany McElheny’s squad opened the season with a dominant 4-0 road victory over St. Anne’s Belfield on Tuesday.
Sydney Alexander scored two goals and Caroline Hughlett assisted on all four markers as the Patriots rolled to a nonconference victory.
“It was definitely really special,” Alexander said. “Missing out on last week and then a short season last year, but getting a chance to go out [and play Tuesday] even with some drizzle was really big. Getting the win was really nice to have.”
Albemarle (1-0) dominated possession for most of the game thanks to the nifty stickwork of Courtney Hughlett and Caroline Hughlett. The twin sisters kept STAB’s defense on its heels for most of the game, which led to opportunities around the cage.
After several near-misses, the Patriots opened the scoring with 4:20 left in the first quarter. Caroline Hughlett had possession near the right post and threaded a pass to her sister Courtney in front and the junior ripped a shot past STAB goalkeeper Chloe Miller just inside the right post for a 1-0 lead.
The Patriots added to their lead with less than five minutes left in the second quarter with a well-executed penalty corner. Caroline Hughlett wristed a shot on goal that Miller made the initial stop on, but Alexander corralled the loose ball and slammed it into the back of the cage for a 2-0 AHS advantage.
“Caroline played a beautiful ball,” Alexander aid. “She just played it through and I luckily got a touch right there.”
Alexander added her second goal of the game late in the third period with another clutch play inside the circle. Caroline Hughlett used her speed to get by a STAB defender and delivered a nice cross in front of the cage. Alexander did the rest, re-directing a shot into the cage for a 3-0 lead with 1:38 left.
Samantha Sanford capped the scoring with a deflection off a shot from Caroline Hughlett with 4:30 left in the contest for a 4-0 lead.
Albemarle goalkeeper Coutney Elhart made three saves, including a point-blank stop on Chloe Paget-Brown in the waning seconds to preserve the shutout.
Miller had two saves in goal for STAB (1-1).
Alexander hopes Tuesday’s game is the sign of great things to come this fall for Albemarle.
“I definitely feel like it’s our team bond and our communication,” she said. “Also, just going through every ball and going hard for every single thing and just giving it our all.”