Albemarle field hockey team handles Western to remain unbeaten

Albemarle field hockey coach Brittany McElheny said she was going to make some formation changes to her lineup for Tuesday night’s showdown with crosstown rival Western Albemarle.

While the team’s look might’ve been different, the result was the same as the Patriots rolled to a 4-1 home victory over the Warriors to remain unbeaten.

Courtney Hughlett scored goals in both halves to lead an impressive offensive outburst for AHS.

“I saw a lot of hustle,” Hughlett said. “We all wanted a win and we were all going to [the ball] and playing good together. We were connecting a lot of passes and it was good to get a win.”

Albemarle (7-0) dominated the play early on with its speed and nifty passing up front. That hard work paid off five minutes into the game when Hughlett found the back of the cage.

After some extended pressure in the Western Albemarle zone, Liz Yow tried to drive a ball from six yards out. Western Albemarle goalkeeper Emily Spasoto deflected the shot to her right and Hughlett was there to bury the rebound chance with 10:14 left in the first quarter to give AHS a 1-0 lead.