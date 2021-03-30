Albemarle field hockey team handles Western to remain unbeaten

Albemarle field hockey coach Brittany McElheny said she was going to make some formation changes to her lineup for Tuesday night’s showdown with crosstown rival Western Albemarle.
While the team’s look might’ve been different, the result was the same as the Patriots rolled to a 4-1 home victory over the Warriors to remain unbeaten.
Courtney Hughlett scored goals in both halves to lead an impressive offensive outburst for AHS.
“I saw a lot of hustle,” Hughlett said. “We all wanted a win and we were all going to [the ball] and playing good together. We were connecting a lot of passes and it was good to get a win.”
Albemarle (7-0) dominated the play early on with its speed and nifty passing up front. That hard work paid off five minutes into the game when Hughlett found the back of the cage.
After some extended pressure in the Western Albemarle zone, Liz Yow tried to drive a ball from six yards out. Western Albemarle goalkeeper Emily Spasoto deflected the shot to her right and Hughlett was there to bury the rebound chance with 10:14 left in the first quarter to give AHS a 1-0 lead.
“The [ball] was in the circle and it bounced off the goalie and I just tried to do a one-touch pass, because if I took two touches it might get stolen, and it just went in the cage,” Hughlett said.
The Patriots had an opportunity to add to their lead midway through the second quarter when a covered ball in the circle resulted in a penalty shot. Spasoto rose to the occasion and made a great blocker save on Caroline Hughlett with 7:37 left in the half to keep her team within striking distance.
The Albemarle sophomore didn’t get down on herself and three minutes later got on the scoreboard, when she slammed home a shot from close range with 4:54 left in the half to give her team a 2-0 advantage at intermission.
The second half was more of the same as Albemarle continued to apply pressure, this time on a penalty corner chance. Courtney Hughlett’s wrist shot from the top of the circle found its way into the back of the cage to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead with 6:30 left in the third quarter. Yow made it a 4-0 game when she scored off a restart opportunity with 13:18 left in the game.
Western Albemarle (3-2), which was playing its first game in three weeks because of COVID-19 issues, capped the scoring in the final three minutes when Sophie Lanahan chipped a shot past the keeper. It was the first goal of the season allowed by Albemarle.
Spasoto had a terrific game in goal in the loss for the Warriors, posting seven saves. Georgia Constain picked up the win between the pipes for Albemarle.
Courtney Hughlett likes the progress her team is making.