Albemarle field hockey team capitalizes on scoring chances in win over Charlottesville

Championship teams are defined by their ability to win games in different ways.

Earlier this week, the Albemarle field hockey team churned out a 1-0 win over Western Albemarle despite a 20-shot performance.

On Thursday, it was the offense that got the job done.

Five different players found the back of the cage as the Patriots rolled to a 7-0 win over Charlottesville at Theodose Stadium.

Courtney Hughlett and Caroline Hughlett each scored a pair of goals as Albemarle (7-0, 5-0 Jefferson District) maintained its lead in the district standings.

The Hughletts are part of a 12-person Albemarle senior class that has lost just two district games during their high school careers. Coach Brittany McElheny’s Patriots showcased that championship pedigree Thursday night with another dominant effort.

Albemarle scored nine minutes into the contest on a goal from Courtney Hughlett off a penalty corner. Kaley Maynard found Hughlett at top of circle and with a screen in front, she wristed a shot through Charlottesville goalkeeper Church McLean’s pads for a 1-0 lead.

Caroline Hughlett added to Albemarle's advantage two minutes later on a scrum in front, when she flicked a shot over the McLean’s blocker pad for a 2-0 lead with 4:26 left in the first quarter.

“It was very important to start off strong in this game and put them in right away, because after Western, we had so many chances, but we just didn’t finish them,” Courtney Hughlett said. “It was really great finishing them in the first quarter of this game.”

The scoring continued for AHS in the second quarter off another well-executed set piece inside the circle. Maggie Lynn made a beautiful backhand pass in front of the goal mouth and Caroline Hughlett was there to chip it home for a 3-0 lead with 14:15 left in the half.

Not to be outdone, Courtney Hughlett added her second goal of the game with 8:42 left in the half on a nice drive from the left wing for a 4-0 lead.

Caroline Hughlett credited her teammates for helping to generate scoring chances.

“It’s really good,” Caroline Hughlett said. “We’re all really fast and aggressive and we really work well together as a team. We’ve been working really hard in practice, practicing our tips, and we did a really good job of tipping the ball into the goal tonight.”

Marquesa Peloquin got on the scoreboard with 5:28 left in the half on another shot inside the circle for a 5-0 lead. Kaley Maynard tallied the assist.

In the second half, it was more of the same as two more Patriots got on the scoresheet. Lynn scored two minutes into the second half to give Albemarle a 6-0 lead. McKenzie King scored on a penalty corner to make it 7-0 over Charlottesville (0-5, 0-3), which was coming off a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Western Albemarle last week.

For Albemarle, it’s been a strong start to the season. The Patriots hope to keep building on the early momentum as they set their sights on a long postseason run.

“It’s our last season" Lynn said​, "so it’s very important as a part of this big senior class to just use the four or five years we’ve all been playing together and when we put the ball in the goals, we just use it as momentum as we head into our last season.”