Albemarle field hockey team blanks Western to clinch share of district title

Variety is the spice of life and the Albemarle field hockey team has an abundance of it.

Coach Brittany McElheny’s squad has proven this season that it has the skill to score goals in bunches, but also the technique and drive to win close games.

The Patriots showcased both qualities Thursday night as they rolled to a 3-0 victory over rival Western Albemarle in Crozet.

Caroline Hughlett scored two goals and assisted on another as Albemarle (14-0 overall, 10-0 district) clinched a share of the Jefferson District title.

Three weeks ago in the first meeting the two county rivals, it was a stalemate for much of the contest before Hannah Rodgers broke the scoreless tie with a goal with three minutes to go to help Albemarle earn the win and remain unbeaten.

It was a much different script Thursday, as the Patriots brought relentless pressure for the entire game and imposed their will.

“It was really important, because getting out in front early gives us momentum, which creates more energy overall, which helps us score those goals as a team,” Hughlett said.

Western Albemarle (10-3-1, 8-2) matched Albemarle defensively early in the first quarter thanks to the play of goalkeeper Maizey McCarthy. The freshman netminder tallied five saves in the first 10 minutes, including a stop on a Hughlett shot from point-blank range to keep her team in the contest.

But Albemarle's relentless pressure finally paid off when the Patriots broke through on a well-executed attack from the right wing late in the first quarter. Caroline Hughlett beat her defender, then wristed a shot just inside the post to give her team a 1-0 lead with 3:28 left in the first.

Albemarle continued to pressure the cage in the second quarter and was rewarded with another goal just before halftime.

After a restart, McKenzie King threaded a pass to Hughlett in front of the cage and the senior chipped it inside the right post for a 2-0 lead with 5:28 left in the first half.

“I was just in my position right on the post and was just hoping that my teammates would get it to me,” Hughlett said. “[The ball] slowly just got to me and I just made sure to get it in the goal and it went in and it was really good to get up 2-0."

Despite the early deficit, McCarthy continued to stand on her head between the pipes for the Warriors. The freshman netminder tallied a season-high 23 saves to keep Western in the contest.

But the Patriots put an exclamation point in the victory with less than two minutes left, when Hughlett ripped a drive inside the circle and Marquesa Peloquin got her stick on the ball and re-directed it past the keeper to secure the 3-0 victory.

Albemarle goalkeeper Caroline Perkins was once again solid between the pipes as she stopped the lone shot she faced to secure her 13th shutout of the season.

With a week left in the regular season, the Patriots need just one more win to lock up another district title. Thursday’s win was Albemarle's 30th in a row against Jefferson District competition, a statistic that the Patriots senior class takes a lot of pride in.

“It’s really exciting,” Hughlett said. “We’re so proud of ourselves for it and we just want to keep pushing forward to get more wins.”