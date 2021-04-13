Albemarle field hockey team blanks Mountain View to reach regional championship game

St. Patrick’s Day may have been a month ago, but the Albemarle field hockey team still had luck on its side Tuesday in its Region 5D semifinal matchup with Mountain View.
Prior to the game, AHS Coach Brittany McElheny gave every senior on the team a four-leaf clover to put in their shoe that was given to her by her children. The good luck charms paid off on the pitch as the Patriots posted a 1-0 victory over Mountain View to give their coach her first victory over the Wildcats.
“Our seniors are the greatest,” said Caroline Hughlett, who scored the game’s lone goal midway through the second quarter. “We just want to keep playing with them longer. It was really nice go get that win so we can head off to Stafford.”
Albemarle (11-0) was in charge for most of the first half, dominating possession and generating scoring chances against the Wildcats.
The Patriots nearly took the lead five minutes into the game thanks to a well-constructed two-on-one opportunity. Maggie Lynn found Lauren Grady in the circle and the sophomore dropped a pass to Liz Yow for a one-timer from the right post. Mountain View goalkeeper Emily Arvesen came up with a big pad save with 11:15 left in the first quarter to keep the game scoreless.
Later in the quarter, Courtney Hughlett found Grady all alone in front of the goal, but Arvesen was again up to the challenge and turned aside the shot to keep the game scoreless.
Mountain View (7-3) had a couple of scoring chances in the second quarter, but Albemarle backup goaltender Courtney Elhart, making just her second varsity start in goal, was there to make the stop.
“The nerves were riveting,” Elhart said.
“I was shaking the whole time I was in goal, but when [the ball] came into the circle, there was a sense of calm that came over me, because I know my defense has my back. I knew that if I let it in the goal that we’re going to score more. We’re going to be the better team at the end of the day”
Hughlett said the early offensive zone time was a confidence boost for her team.
“It was really nice to get those [early chances],” she said. “I would like to get those in, but it gave us energy to keep trying. We were dominating with the ball a lot of the game and it gave us momentum and we finally got one in.”
Albemarle finally broke through with 7:42 left in the first half when Grady found Hughlett in front of the goal and the sophomore backhanded a shot inside the right post to give her team a 1-0 lead.
“We want this really badly,” Hughlett said. “When I got the opportunity, the ball came to me and I stepped up to it. Their goalie stepped up to me and I just reversed it past her and it just went in.”
The second half was more of the same as the Patriots continued to dominate possession. McElheny’s team had four straight corners to close out the third quarter with three straight minutes of offensive zone time.
The Wildcats didn’t go away quietly, mounting a late charge in the final quarter. Aivia Boatwright and Breasha Rousseau had opportunities in the final 15 minutes, but were unable to get a shot on goal thanks to Albemarle’s stingy defense.
With 30 seconds left, Mountain View had one final penalty corner opportunity to try and extend the game. Meghan Hyatt ripped a shot through traffic, but Elhart kicked the ball aside. Katherine Druiett picked up the rebound and tried to chip the ball over the keeper’s blocker pad, but the shot was nullified as a dangerous hit, ending the threat and the game.
“I just lunged for it,” Elhart said. “My coach told me at the beginning of the game, ‘Just give it 100 percent and whatever you do, we’ll be proud of you.’ When I gave it 100 percent, I just lunged to the left and I knew where it was going and we’re not letting them get the goal.”
Elhart finished with four saves to post her first career shutout.
“There were definitely tears,” Elhart said. “Everyone came up and we were screaming at the top of our lungs and it was probably the happiest I’ve been at a field hockey game.”
Arvesen made five saves in goal for Mountain View.
It was a milestone night for McElheny, who recorded her 75th career win as coach of Albemarle’s field hockey program. The Patriots will look to add to that win total Thursday when they travel to Stafford High to take on the undefeated Indians in the Region 5D championship game. Game time is 6 p.m.
Hughlett and her teammates are excited for the opportunity.
“It’s really nice,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to do it. Last year, we didn’t get the chance to, but this year in these weird times, it’s really fun to get to play again.”
Patriots sweep Wolverines
The Albemarle volleyball team advanced to the Region 5D championship game with a straight-set victory over North Stafford on Tuesday night. The Patriots topped the Wolverines 25-16, 25-22, 25-13.
Maya Winterhoff led the way for Albemarle with 26 kills, while Keira Roach added 33 assists. The Patriots will face Mountain View in the Region 5D championship game on Thursday. The Wildcats defeated Patrick Henry (Roanoke) in four sets in the other regional semifinal.