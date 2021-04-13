Albemarle field hockey team blanks Mountain View to reach regional championship game

Mountain View (7-3) had a couple of scoring chances in the second quarter, but Albemarle backup goaltender Courtney Elhart, making just her second varsity start in goal, was there to make the stop.

“The nerves were riveting,” Elhart said.

“I was shaking the whole time I was in goal, but when [the ball] came into the circle, there was a sense of calm that came over me, because I know my defense has my back. I knew that if I let it in the goal that we’re going to score more. We’re going to be the better team at the end of the day”

Hughlett said the early offensive zone time was a confidence boost for her team.

“It was really nice to get those [early chances],” she said. “I would like to get those in, but it gave us energy to keep trying. We were dominating with the ball a lot of the game and it gave us momentum and we finally got one in.”

Albemarle finally broke through with 7:42 left in the first half when Grady found Hughlett in front of the goal and the sophomore backhanded a shot inside the right post to give her team a 1-0 lead.