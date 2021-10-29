Albemarle ends Louisa's 31-game Jefferson District winning streak

It had been six years since the Albemarle High School football team had registered a victory over Louisa County.
Malik Washington and Amaje Parker made sure that streak ended Friday night with a 23-7 victory over the Lions in Charlottesville.
Parker threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Washington led the Patriots' defense with a pair of forced turnovers as Albemarle ended Louisa County’s 31-game Jefferson District winning streak. It was the Lions' first loss against a District opponent since a 54-42 defeat against Charlottesville in November of 2016.
“They are a great program,” Washington said. “Beating them is something that we haven’t done in a long time. It was amazing. It feels great to do it with these guys."
Louisa (7-2, 5-1 Jefferson District) tried to set the tone early with a touchdown on their first drive of the game. The Lions marched 80 yards in 12 plays, capped by Jordan Smith’s 1-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead with 7:35 left in the first quarter.
Despite the early deficit, Washington and his Albemarle teammates remained positive.
“We knew they were an explosive team, a powerful team, so we knew we were going to have to fight back at some point in the game,” Parker said. “Coach told us at the beginning of the game they were going to come out strong. They’re going to come out really fast, and they did that, and we just wanted to match that.”
Washington made a big play for his team when he picked off a deflected pass for an interception to get the ball back for the Patriots' offense.
Albemarle (7-2, 5-1) took full advantage of the opportunity.
Noah Grevious got behind a Louisa defender and Parker hit him for a 67-yard touchdown strike down the right sidelines. The extra point was no good, leaving Louisa with a 7-6 lead with 1:35 left in the quarter.
The Lions had another sustained drive to start the second quarter, but a missed field goal gave the ball back to Albemarle and left the lead at one.
Then the Patriots' offense went back to work.
Ebenezer McCarthy got loose for a 71-yard gain to set up a first and goal from inside the 10. Four plays later, Parker called his own number from two yards out to give Albemarle a 13-7 lead with 6:26 left in the half.
The Lions tried to answer just before halftime with one final scoring drive.
A pass interference call on Landon Wilson’s Hail Mary attempt gave Louisa County an untimed down from the 12. Coach Will Patrick went into his bag of tricks and called their version of the Philly Special, but the Patriots' defense was up to the task as they corralled the receiver and McCarthy intercepted his desperation heave to take a 13-7 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, Louisa had another prolonged drive on the ground, but came up empty after Malik Washington stopped Jordan Smith for a loss on fourth and 4 to give the ball back for Albemarle.
The Patriots took advantage of the extra possession. Wyatt Raymond booted a 26-yard field goal to give Albemarle a 16-7 lead with 8:24 left.
Albemarle’s defense limited Louisa County to less than 100 yards in the second half, including a couple of key fourth down stops.
McCarthy put an exclamation point on the victory as he scored from 11 yards out to give Albemarle a 23-7 lead with 1:10 left.
The Patriots' victory sets up an eventual final week of the regular season.
Louisa, Albemarle and Western Albemarle are in a three-way tie for first place in the Jefferson District standings heading with one game to go. Louisa travels to Goochland for its regular season finale. Western Albemarle heads to Orange and Albemarle travels to Fluvanna.
The Patriots will head into their regular season finale with plenty of momentum coming off a win that they won't soon forget.
“This feels amazing,” Washington said. “They are a great program.”