Albemarle ends Louisa's 31-game Jefferson District winning streak

It had been six years since the Albemarle High School football team had registered a victory over Louisa County.

Malik Washington and Amaje Parker made sure that streak ended Friday night with a 23-7 victory over the Lions in Charlottesville.

Parker threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Washington led the Patriots' defense with a pair of forced turnovers as Albemarle ended Louisa County’s 31-game Jefferson District winning streak. It was the Lions' first loss against a District opponent since a 54-42 defeat against Charlottesville in November of 2016.

“They are a great program,” Washington said. “Beating them is something that we haven’t done in a long time. It was amazing. It feels great to do it with these guys."

Louisa (7-2, 5-1 Jefferson District) tried to set the tone early with a touchdown on their first drive of the game. The Lions marched 80 yards in 12 plays, capped by Jordan Smith’s 1-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead with 7:35 left in the first quarter.

Despite the early deficit, Washington and his Albemarle teammates remained positive.