Albemarle edges William Fleming in OT for first 2-0 start since 2006

For the first time in more than a decade, the Albemarle High School football team is off to a 2-0 start.
Coach Brandon Isaiah’s team accomplished that feat Friday night with a thrilling 30-23 victory over William Fleming in overtime.
Quarterback Amaje Parker rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown, including the game-winning two-yard plunge in the extra session, to give the Patriots their first 2-0 start since 2006.
“Coach challenged us before the game and said if we’re going to get on these boys, we were going to have to run straight at them,” Parker said. “That’s what we did. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but that hard work in practice really paid off and it made it a lot easier for the game.”
Albemarle was in command early as it raced out to a 23-7 halftime lead.
The Patriots opened the scoring midway through the first quarter when Bennett Schantz drilled a 29-yard field goal to give AHS a 3-0 lead with 4:27 left in the stanza.
Albemarle struck again two minutes later following a three-and-out from its defense. Two plays later, Ebenezer McCarthy took a handoff and raced 62 yards off right tackle for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead.
Trailing by double digits, William Fleming (0-2) responded quickly.
Quarterback Dashawn Lewis avoided the blitz and found Devin Johnson on an diving 11-yard touchdown strike to close the gap to 10-7 on the first play of the second quarter.
McCarthy countered for Albemarle with his second touchdown run of the game, capping a 10-play, 73-yard drive with a two-yard scamper to extend the lead to 16-7 with 8:05 left in the half.
Three minutes later, following a fumble recovery by Malekyke Hicks, Parker hit tight end Kaleb Burtram on a 20-yard scoring strike to make it a 23-7 Albemarle lead with 5:39 left in the half.
After trailing 23-7 at the break, William Fleming turned up the heat in the second half, scoring 16 unanswered points in the final two quarters of regulation to tie the game and force overtime.
Fleming’s defense stopped Albemarle on fourth and 1 from the Patriots' own 30-yard line. The Colonels' offense responded as Lewis scored from five yards out to cut the lead to 23-15 with 4:54 left in the third.
In the fourth, William Fleming completed the comeback when Lewis hit Louis English on a seam route for a 55-yard touchdown with 8:55 left. Nashon Bonds plowed his way in for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 23-23 and force overtime.
Despite surrendering a big lead, Albemarle was confident heading into the extra session.
“[Coach Isaiah] said this is what football games are like, filled with ups and downs,” Parker said. “We had a really high first half and then came out in the second half really flat, made some mistakes on offense and defense. In overtime, we knew I we wanted to put this game away we really needed to step on I right here offensively. Then we trusted in the defense and came out with the W.”
Albemarle won the overtime coin toss and chose to go on offense first. McCarthy ran for two yards on the first play to get the Patriots rolling. On second down, Parker rolled to his right and found some daylight and was tripped up at the two-yard line.
Isaiah called timeout to set up the game-deciding play. The Albemarle coach turned to his quarterback and told him he was putting the ball in his hands. The signal caller didn’t disappoint, following McCarthy into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown to regain the 30-23 lead.
“He said, 'I believe in you and he just called a quarterback power right,” Parker said. “I said to myself, I’ve got to get in [the end zone], I looked at my lead blocker, my running back and said just lead me in there and I promise I’ll get in there.”
Parker’s big play fired up his defensive teammates too.
“It was amazing,” said senior defensive end Adam Schantz. “Seeing the offense score like that, it really hyped up the defense and we knew we had to stand strong, we had to get that W for the offense.”
Lewis tried to duplicate Parker’s heroics as he rumbled seven yards on the first play over overtime to set up second and goal from the 3.
Albemarle’s defense stiffened and dropped Tequan Martin for a three-yard loss. On the next play, the Colonels went to a play-action pass, but Lewis’ pass short-hopped English in the end zone, setting up fourth and goal from the 6.
On the final play, Lewis tried to roll to his right, but stumbled and tripped as the Albemarle defensive line swarmed him to seal the win.
“A lot of things happened at once,” Schantz said. “I just saw the quarterback go down in the backfield and our defensive line swamp him up and it was just amazing to see that happen and get that win.”