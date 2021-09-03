Albemarle edges William Fleming in OT for first 2-0 start since 2006

“[Coach Isaiah] said this is what football games are like, filled with ups and downs,” Parker said. “We had a really high first half and then came out in the second half really flat, made some mistakes on offense and defense. In overtime, we knew I we wanted to put this game away we really needed to step on I right here offensively. Then we trusted in the defense and came out with the W.”

Albemarle won the overtime coin toss and chose to go on offense first. McCarthy ran for two yards on the first play to get the Patriots rolling. On second down, Parker rolled to his right and found some daylight and was tripped up at the two-yard line.

Isaiah called timeout to set up the game-deciding play. The Albemarle coach turned to his quarterback and told him he was putting the ball in his hands. The signal caller didn’t disappoint, following McCarthy into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown to regain the 30-23 lead.

“He said, 'I believe in you and he just called a quarterback power right,” Parker said. “I said to myself, I’ve got to get in [the end zone], I looked at my lead blocker, my running back and said just lead me in there and I promise I’ll get in there.”

Parker’s big play fired up his defensive teammates too.