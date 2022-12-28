Albemarle dispatches Riverside to reach Holiday Classic title game

The Albemarle boys basketball team has won the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic more than 15 times, including 11 of the first 13 under Greg Maynard.

The veteran coach and his Patriots earned an opportunity to play for another Holiday Classic championship on Thursday.

Carter Wesson led three players in double figures with 13 points, and brother Ben Wesson chipped in 12 more as Albemarle rolled to a 67-45 victory over Riverside on Wednesday in the Holiday Classic semifinals at Charlottesville High School.

“We started out hot, getting good shots that we wanted,” said Ben Wesson. “My shots were falling, everybody’s shots were falling, we just played good team basketball and good defense too.”

Albemarle (6-1) raced out to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter thanks to a well-balanced attack on offense. Ben Wesson knocked down a pair of shots from behind the arc and Carter Wesson added six points to give the Patriots a commanding lead.

Riverside (6-3) tried to rally in the second quarter behind some hot shooting from behind the arc. Shane Crissman and Connor Stredrick rained 3’s in the second quarter to trim the AHS lead to 21-17 with 3:17 left in the first half.

Despite the surge, Benny Koutone and his Albemarle teammates refused to panic.

“Coach always tells us to stay composed at all times,” Koutone said. “They’ll make their run, that’s basketball, so we knew that they would eventually make their run, but we were able to stay composed and played our game.”

The Patriots withstood the rally, then extended their lead. Amaje Parker made a nice drive to the basket for a right-handed finish and Koutone added a corner three to give Albemarle a 31-20 lead at intermission.

The Patriots put the game away in the third quarter with a 24-point effort. Ben Wesson got hot again from distance with a pair of treys, while Carter Wesson and Koutone added five points apiece to extend the lead to 55-31 after three quarters.

The Rams never really challenged after that as the Patriots cruised to the semifinal victory.

The win was a milestone one for Maynard, who celebrated the 550th victory of his illustrious 34-year coaching career.

“I’ve coached a lot of good teams, I’ve had a lot of good players, great assistant coaches and have for 34 years,” Maynard said. “It’s been a long haul of a lot of good games like tonight: Players playing well, doing their jobs, makes it easy on the coach.”

Koutone and his teammates were happy to be a part of it.

“We always play hard for coach, because you know, that’s our guy,” he said. “That’s our coach and we always play our hardest for him.”

Christian Humes added six points for Albemarle, who had 12 different players post points in the victory.

Stredrick had 12 points to lead Riverside. Brady Peterson tallied seven points and Shane Crissman finished with six points.

The Rams will take on West Potomac Thursday at 12:45 p.m. at Albemarle in the Holiday Classic third-place game.

Albemarle will take on cross-town rival Western Albemarle in the title game at 4:15 p.m. at Albemarle High School.

Ben Wesson and his teammates are excited about the challenge.

“It’s going to be fun,” he said. “It’s always a good game when we play Western. You never know what to expect, so we’re going to go in, play our best basketball.”