Albemarle County Schools will not allow fans at games when winter season begins

Earlier this week, the Virginia High School League put restrictions in place that limits the number of spectators for sporting events to just 25 in correlation with Gov. Ralph Northam’s new COVID-19 mitigation measures.
On Friday, Albemarle County Schools announced even stricter polices for the start of the winter high school sports season, which is slated to begin next month.
“As of now, we will not permit spectators to attend our athletic events,” Phil Giaramita, communications officer for Albemarle County Public Schools, said in an email.
While not surprising, the decision by Albemarle County Schools does set a precedent as the first public school system in Central Virginia to not allow spectators to attend sporting events. Jefferson District athletic directors have met weekly to discuss strategies and develop plans throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and are united in its approach among its member schools.
Charlottesville High School athletic director Rodney Redd said the logistics of having just 25 spectators at a game could be troublesome.
“We haven’t quite figured out how or if we will divide up the 25 spectators,” he said. “As we have started doing every Monday, we will have our Jefferson District check in with other schools, plus Goochland [who enters the district in 2021-22]. While we know that our communities are different, we are trying to remain as consistent as possible at this time.”
Orange County athletic director Michael Neeley agreed.
“We are still looking into how it will affect us, specifically,” he said. “We are constantly developing plans based on guidance from many sources and collaborating with the Jefferson District. Things change so quickly this year.”
One school that plans to have a limited number of fans at its home games is William Monroe. A Greene County Schools spokesperson said Friday that its current plan is to allow only home fans at games. The school will give each player on the team two tickets to distribute.
With little or no fans being allowed at games due to COVID-19, an alternative to spectators that has recently gained traction among schools is livestreaming games. Last month, Fluvanna County joined William Monroe and Orange County schools to install the Pixellot system, an automated sports production camera that automatically tracks the action at events and does not require a camera operator.
Madison County athletic director Keith Slezak planned to meet with his superintendent on Friday to discuss plans regarding spectators for the upcoming season. He did mention that they planned to livestream games this season, regardless if there are fans in the stands or not.
Louisa County athletic director George Stanley said they are also in a holding pattern with regards to spectators.
“We are not releasing specific information about our winter sports plan right now,” he said. “These plans are fluid and we want to make sure there are no additional protocols coming from the VHSL and or the Governor’s office between now and the start of winter sports.”
While attendance plans for many area schools still remain in limbo, what is certain is the high school winter sports season will be much different that usual. Even if fans are allowed, the number will be extremely limited, creating a unique setting that will take some getting used to.
"Playing in a gym with no fans will definitely be different from what we're all used to," Albemarle basketball player Sylvie Jackson said. "The energy in the gym after a good play won't be there, and that's usually what gets a team going. The excitement of winning a big game will be different, without seeing your friends and family in the stands cheering everyone on. It'll be an experience for everyone. Overcoming this, the players on and off the court will have to be super loud and always have a good attitude so there's no bad energy in the gym."
