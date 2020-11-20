Albemarle County Schools will not allow fans at games when winter season begins

“We are not releasing specific information about our winter sports plan right now,” he said. “These plans are fluid and we want to make sure there are no additional protocols coming from the VHSL and or the Governor’s office between now and the start of winter sports.”

While attendance plans for many area schools still remain in limbo, what is certain is the high school winter sports season will be much different that usual. Even if fans are allowed, the number will be extremely limited, creating a unique setting that will take some getting used to.

"Playing in a gym with no fans will definitely be different from what we're all used to," Albemarle basketball player Sylvie Jackson said. "The energy in the gym after a good play won't be there, and that's usually what gets a team going. The excitement of winning a big game will be different, without seeing your friends and family in the stands cheering everyone on. It'll be an experience for everyone. Overcoming this, the players on and off the court will have to be super loud and always have a good attitude so there's no bad energy in the gym."