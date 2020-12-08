Albemarle County pushes back the start of winter sports until January

High school sports made their official return to Central Virginia on Monday as basketball players and coaches in Albemarle County returned to the court.

Less than 24 hours after their return, winter sports in Albemarle County have been placed on pause following the school division’s announcement Tuesday to move back to online learning.

“Our athletic programs generally follow the academic operational schedule,” Phil Giaramita, communications officer for Albemarle County Public Schools, said in an email. “This means that all of our Virginia High School League athletic program activities will end on Thursday, Dec. 10 and not resume until Monday, Jan. 11, when we are expecting to return to our current Stage 3.”

Albemarle County Public Schools' announcement comes following a spike in COVID-19 cases locally and across the state following the Thanksgiving holiday. The Thomas Jefferson Health District reported a record 106 new cases on Dec. 5.

An email was sent out to parents Tuesday afternoon that explained that the school division would close to in-person instruction one week before and a week after the upcoming holidays as a preventative measure in the division’s health strategies for keeping students and staff safe during the pandemic.