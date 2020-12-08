Albemarle County pushes back the start of winter sports until January

High school sports made their official return to Central Virginia on Monday as basketball players and coaches in Albemarle County returned to the court.
Less than 24 hours after their return, winter sports in Albemarle County have been placed on pause following the school division’s announcement Tuesday to move back to online learning.
“Our athletic programs generally follow the academic operational schedule,” Phil Giaramita, communications officer for Albemarle County Public Schools, said in an email. “This means that all of our Virginia High School League athletic program activities will end on Thursday, Dec. 10 and not resume until Monday, Jan. 11, when we are expecting to return to our current Stage 3.”
Albemarle County Public Schools' announcement comes following a spike in COVID-19 cases locally and across the state following the Thanksgiving holiday. The Thomas Jefferson Health District reported a record 106 new cases on Dec. 5.
An email was sent out to parents Tuesday afternoon that explained that the school division would close to in-person instruction one week before and a week after the upcoming holidays as a preventative measure in the division’s health strategies for keeping students and staff safe during the pandemic.
The school division is currently in Stage 3 of its reopening plans, which allows for in-person classes for preschoolers through third graders, as well as special education and English language learners.
The School Board is expected to meet Thursday to discuss a possible move to Stage Four, which would allow for in-person classes for all students.
Albemarle County becomes the latest school division in the commonwealth to delay the start of winter sports. Hanover County in the Richmond area announced last week plans to push back winter sports until January because of the pandemic. On Monday, Portsmouth opted to postponed its winter sports season by a week.
Albemarle athletic director Deb Tyson is confident that the athletic programs at her school can safely resume next month.
"We’re hopeful and optimistic that following the holidays, the numbers will improve and our programs can come off the pause button and resume on Monday, Jan. 11," Tyson said. "I am so proud of the diligence our coaches and athletes have demonstrated in respecting the safety protocols and practices that have been in place and have no doubt they will continue to do their part."
