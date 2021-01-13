Albemarle County Public Schools will pause athletic activity next week

Wednesday’s news was disappointing for athletes at Albemarle County’s public schools, but did not come as a surprise.

“I knew a cancellation could come at anytime, but it doesn’t hurt any less,” Albemarle guard Amaya Pendleton said. “Right now to stay motivated, I am just going to continue to work on my game and stay in shape, that’s all I can do physically. Mentally I’m going to try and stay positive.”

During the pause, coaches will not be able to meet or practice in-person with their teams, but will be permitted to host virtual workouts and share suggested activities with student-athletes.

Currently, games scheduled for this week are still scheduled to be played.

Monticello is set to take on Fluvanna on Friday. The Mustangs’ boys basketball team will play the Flucos at home, while the MHS girls will travel to Fluvanna.

Western Albemarle’s varsity basketball programs are scheduled to play Fluvanna County on Saturday. The Warriors’ boys team will travel to Palmyra for their Jefferson District matchup with FCHS, while the Western girls team will host the Flucos. Both games are slated to begin at 4:30 p.m.