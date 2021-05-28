Albemarle boys tennis team wins Region 5D championship

“I wasn’t able to play tennis for almost six months,” Barrett-Johnson said. “Recovery took longer than I had hoped.”

The injury put a damper on what was expected to be a breakout season for Barrett-Johnson. After missing out on his junior year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the senior was projected to play either No. 3 or No. 4 singles for the Patriots this season before the injury sidelined him.

When O’Grady couldn’t go for doubles, Albemarle coach Chip Grobmyer said Barrett-Johnson was an easy choice to fill in.

“He’s mature, is a great leader and he’s calm under pressure,” Grobmyer said.

Barrett-Johnson was up for the challenge.

“I was very excited when I heard I was getting to play doubles,” Barrett-Johnson said. “I haven’t gotten to play much tennis due to receiving a spinal injury prior to the start of the season, so getting to play any match is a good thing.”

Albemarle and Harrisonburg each won three singles matches in what turned out to be a very entertaining match.

Hayden Cook outlasted Keenan Glago 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 at No. 1 singles for the Patriots. Josh Player won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles and George Vavrik outdueled Henderson 6-3, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.