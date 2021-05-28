Albemarle boys tennis team wins Region 5D championship

Theo Barrett-Johnson spent the past two years waiting for his opportunity to contribute for the Albemarle boys tennis team.
The senior got his chance Friday afternoon, and he delivered in a big way to help lead the Patriots to a 5-4 victory over Harrisonburg in the Region 5D championship match at James Madison University.
Barrett-Johnson, who had not played all season due to an injury, was called upon to fill in for Connor O’Grady at No. 3 doubles after the freshman was sidelined with extreme cramping during his singles match.
The lone senior on the team, Barrett-Johnson didn’t miss a beat as he teamed with Nathan Santiago to outlast the Harrisonburg tandem of Sidharth Tandel and Nathan Henderson 6-4, 6-1 to cap a six-hour marathon match.
“I went in feeling confident and didn’t lose that confidence at any point in the match,” Barrett-Johnson said. “I’ve got a supportive team and they helped me with cheers and advice all the way through. I never had a doubt that we would win.”
Friday’s outcome served as a high point on what had been a challenging six months for Barrett-Johnson. In January, the senior suffered two compression fractures in his back during a skiing accident in Colorado.
While Barrett-Johnson was never in danger of paralysis, it took him until late spring to finally feel comfortable on the court again.
“I wasn’t able to play tennis for almost six months,” Barrett-Johnson said. “Recovery took longer than I had hoped.”
The injury put a damper on what was expected to be a breakout season for Barrett-Johnson. After missing out on his junior year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the senior was projected to play either No. 3 or No. 4 singles for the Patriots this season before the injury sidelined him.
When O’Grady couldn’t go for doubles, Albemarle coach Chip Grobmyer said Barrett-Johnson was an easy choice to fill in.
“He’s mature, is a great leader and he’s calm under pressure,” Grobmyer said.
Barrett-Johnson was up for the challenge.
“I was very excited when I heard I was getting to play doubles,” Barrett-Johnson said. “I haven’t gotten to play much tennis due to receiving a spinal injury prior to the start of the season, so getting to play any match is a good thing.”
Albemarle and Harrisonburg each won three singles matches in what turned out to be a very entertaining match.
Hayden Cook outlasted Keenan Glago 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 at No. 1 singles for the Patriots. Josh Player won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles and George Vavrik outdueled Henderson 6-3, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
The Blue Streaks answered. Corey Beshoar rallied from down a set to defeat Riley Hong 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. Will Kyle defeated Santiago 6-2, 7-5 at No. 5 singles, and Owen Tompkins won a war of attrition with O’Grady, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 to send the match to doubles.
Cook and Varik continued their stellar play with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles to regain the lead for Albemarle. Harrisonburg battled back as Beshoar and Glago captured a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win over Hong and Player at No. 1 singles before Barrett-Johnson and Santiago came through with the match-clinching victory.
With the win, Albemarle advances to the VHSL Class 5 state semifinals. The Patriots will travel to face the Region 3C champion on June 7 for a spot in the state championship match. The Region 5C final is slated for Tuesday.
Albemarle reached the state semifinals in 2019, dropping a 5-2 decision to Stone Bridge.