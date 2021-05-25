Albemarle boys tennis team tops Stafford to reach Region 5D final

The Albemarle boys tennis team moved one step closer to a trip to the state tournament with an impressive 5-0 road victory over Stafford on Tuesday in the Region 5D semifinals.
The Patriots posted victories in the top three spots of their singles lineup and made the proper adjustments during the match to take advantage of their opportunities.
“Most, but not all of our top six players played tentatively, perhaps a bit nervous, but fought through it and got to the top of their games after a rough start,” Albemarle coach Chip Grobmyer said.
Hayden Cook was very efficient on the top line for Albemarle as he rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Nesta Fletcher. Riley Hong followed suit with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Oliver Lambert at No. 2 singles. Lambert, Stafford’s No. 7 singles player, was pressed into duty after regular No. 2 player Sam Emerson suffered an injury during warmups.
Josh Player also turned in a solid effort for AHS with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Henry Melson at No. 3 singles.
Nathan Santiago outlasted Jakob Oldendick 6-4, 6-3 at No. 5 singles, then Conner O’Grady defeated Robert Kohlhaas 6-1, 6-2 a No. 6 singles to seal the win for the Patriots.
Albemarle’s George Varvik won the first set 6-4 at No. 4 singles and led 2-0 before the match was called after five wins.
“What impressed me most was how they dealt with the lack of pace and depth of their opponents shots,” Grobmyer said. “This can be very disruptive and it was for a while until our guys made the adjustment. The Stafford players were good at taking our game away and they did a good job of keeping balls in play. Eventually our guys recognized the strategy and countered with well-placed and timely selection of passing shots.”
The Patriots advance to Thursday’s VHSL Region 5D championship match, where they will face the winner of Wednesday’s match between Patrick Henry (Roanoke) and Harrisonburg. Thursday’s match represents a big opportunity for Albemarle, Grobmyer said.
“Our primary goal each season is to be playing the best possible tennis that we can at this point in the season, and that often translates into a regional title,” Grobmyer said. “Getting into the final is great, but winning the regional title is affirmation that we’re playing our top-level tennis.”