The Albemarle boys soccer team has had a flair for the dramatic this postseason, with three of its tournament games going to overtime or penalty kicks.

Extra time wasn’t needed Wednesday night as the Patriots rolled to a 3-0 victory over Douglas Freeman in the Virginia High School League Class 5 state quarterfinals in Charlottesville.

Coach Zach Laird’s squad scored twice during the first 15 minutes of the first half and never looked back to earn a berth in Friday’s state final four.

This wasn’t the first matchup between the two programs, who played to a 0-0 draw early in the regular season. Albemarle senior Luke McClung said that familiarity with Douglas Freeman helped immensely in Wednesday’s game.

“Last game, we pressed them hard and it seemed to be working against them,” McClung said. “We changed the formation, moved some new people in the lineup and switched some things around. We’ve definitely improved a lot this season and I think that’s helped us. They’ve obviously gotten a lot better too. They are a class team, but I think we just got so much better over the course of the season.”

The Patriots were buzzing early and nearly scored on their first possession of the game. Fernando Noriega Maldonado used his speed on the left wing to get by his defender and ripped a shot from inside the penalty area, but Mavericks starting goalkeeper Nichoas Gavin made a great one-handed save to keep the game scoreless.

Albemarle (14-2-6) continued to dictate the pace of play in the first half and was rewarded in the 11th minute on a goal off a throw-in. Noriega Maldonado made a great move to get around his defender and took the ball inside the penalty area. Instead of shooting, he chipped a pass back to the top of the box to McClung, who settled the ball and then drilled a left-footed shot inside the right post to give AHS a 1-0 lead with 29:53 left in the first half.

“Their back line shifted really far to the left, so that left me open at the top of the 18,” McClung said. “It was a slow roller, but it snuck in to the bottom right.”

Nearly five minutes later, the Patriots were awarded again off a set piece. A Patriots corner kick sailed into the penalty area and the Douglas Freeman defender looked to clear it with his head, but the ball deflected off his head and into the goal to give AHS a 2-0 lead with 24:50 left in the first half.

Douglas Freeman’s offense was limited most of the night thanks to a strong defensive effort from Albemarle. Their best chance came off a free kick with 3:31 left in the first half, but Albemarle goalkeeper Joseph Stein punched Patrick Hunt’s shot over the crossbar and out of play.

Douglas Freeman (13-5-4) changed to a more attacking formation to start the second half and it paid dividends. The Mavericks had three shots on goal in the first 10 minutes of the half, but Stein did a great job between the sticks to help the Patriots maintain their lead.

After withstanding the storm, Albemarle put the game away in the 55th minute when Leo Duran made a nice diagonal pass to Noriega Maldonado on the right wing and he delivered a beautiful cross to Maycol Echeverria for an easy tap-in goal and a 3-0 Patriots lead.

“I saw Leo with the ball,” Echeverria said. “I was going to give him an option by checking in, but I realized that he played a long ball to Fernando and Fernado took it down. He managed to head it back into the middle I just made my run and tapped it in.”

Albemarle, which has now won six games in a row, advances to Friday’s VHSL Class 5 state semifinals against Princess Anne at Riverside High School. Game time is set for 11 a.m.

The Patriots are excited about the opportunity.

“It’s unreal,” McClung said. “I’ve never made it this far in the playoffs. I’m excited about it and hopefully we can go far.”