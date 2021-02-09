Albemarle boys basketball team's season ends with semifinal loss to William Fleming

The Albemarle boys basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 61-21 loss to William Fleming on Tuesday night in the Region 5D tournament semifinals in Roanoke.

A night after scoring 68 points against Stafford in the regional quarterfinals, the Patriots (7-4) were held to 21 points by the Colonels, including just nine points in the first half.

Albemarle kept things close early on and entered the second quarter trailing 10-7.

It was all William Fleming from there.

The Colonels outscored the Patriots 17-2 in the second quarter to take a 27-9 lead into halftime. William Fleming continued to pull away in the third quarter, outscoring Albemarle 15-6 to take a commanding 42-15 lead into the final stanza.

The Colonels put an exclamation point on the victory in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Patriots 19-6 for the final margin.

William Fleming, which lost to Albemarle in last season's regional semifinals, will face Patrick Henry (Roanoke) in the Region 5D championship game on Thursday.