 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albemarle boys basketball team's season ends with semifinal loss to William Fleming
0 comments
BOYS BASKETBALL

Albemarle boys basketball team's season ends with semifinal loss to William Fleming

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Albemarle boys basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 61-21 loss to William Fleming on Tuesday night in the Region 5D tournament semifinals in Roanoke.

A night after scoring 68 points against Stafford in the regional quarterfinals, the Patriots (7-4) were held to 21 points by the Colonels, including just nine points in the first half.

Albemarle kept things close early on and entered the second quarter trailing 10-7.

It was all William Fleming from there.

The Colonels outscored the Patriots 17-2 in the second quarter to take a 27-9 lead into halftime. William Fleming continued to pull away in the third quarter, outscoring Albemarle 15-6 to take a commanding 42-15 lead into the final stanza.

The Colonels put an exclamation point on the victory in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Patriots 19-6 for the final margin.

William Fleming, which lost to Albemarle in last season's regional semifinals, will face Patrick Henry (Roanoke) in the Region 5D championship game on Thursday.

WAYNESBORO GENERIC — BASKETBALL
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert