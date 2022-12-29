Albemarle boys basketball team wins Holiday Classic championship

Earlier this month, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) handed the Albemarle boys basketball team its only loss of the season on its home floor.

The Patriots have been on a roll ever since.

Coach Greg Maynard’s team closed 2022 on a high note Thursday with a 70-59 victory over rival Western Albemarle in the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic championship game.

La’mari Parler led five AHS players in double figures with 16 points as the Patriots earned its 14th holiday hoops classic title in front of a raucous home crowd.

“If felt great,” tournament Most Valuable Player Carter Wesson said. “We always know coming in to play Western, it’s going to be a great game. They always compete. They play real hard, so we knew it was going to be a battle. We had to go in and stay composed when we went down and we got it done.”

The Warriors (7-1) had things working early in the first quarter as they jumped out to a five-point lead after one quarter of play. Lewey Childers was the catalyst with two big 3-pointers and Elliott Kessler added four more inside to help Western build a 14-9 advantage.

Albemarle Coach Greg Maynard mixed things up defensively to start the second quarter, going to a full-court trap to put pressure on the Warriors' ball handlers and try to sway momentum in the Patriots' favor. The tactic worked beautifully for Albemarle (7-1), which forced nine turnovers in the opening four minutes of the quarter to spearhead an 18-0 run.

“We knew we had to play defense to win the game,” Parler said. “After we started locking up, putting pressure on the ball and coming away with some steals, that’s when we started feeling it.”

Noah Grevious was the catalyst with seven points, including a big three-point play. Carter Wesson added another bucket in transition and Christian Humes knocked down a trey off another steal to cap the 18-0 run that stretched the Albemarle lead to 27-14 with 4:14 left in the first half.

The Warriors tried to answer as Alex Keeton tallied four points, including a bucket just before the buzzer to trim the lead to 36-26 at intermission.

Western Albemarle carried that momentum into the third as Aidan Sims buried a trey and James Dahl added another bucket in the lane to close the gap to 40-34 with 4:30 left in the quarter.

Albemarle countered as Carter Wesson hit a 3-pointer from the wing and Benny Koutone added another bucket to push the lead back to 48-38 with one quarter to play.

The Warriors didn’t back down. Sims opened the fourth with a 3-pointer and Wes Gobble converted a four-point play chance to slice the lead to 52-50 with 6:31 left.

Albemarle didn’t panic, thanks to the steady play of Parler. The senior guard converted a three-point play to spark a 10-0 run and Carter Wesson put an exclamation point on the run with a steal and a dunk that brought the student section to its feet to build a 62-52 lead and put the game out of reach.

“It felt good to get some buckets,” Parler said. “I started off slow, but as the game went on, in the fourth quarter, I started making my free throws and getting to the basket.”

The Patriots sank their free throws down the stretch to secure then win, then celebrated with their classmates when the final buzzer sounded.

Grevious tallied 14 points in the win for Albemarle. Carter Wesson finished with 12 points and Ben Wesson chipped in 11 more. Christian Humes added 10 in the victory to lead a balanced attack for the Patriots.

Gobble poured in a game-high 21 points to lead Western Albemarle. Sims had 11 points and Childers chipped in 10 more. Keeton and Kessler finished with six points apiece.

For Carter Wesson, it was a nice way to end the 2022 calendar year.

“It was a great mood,” Wesson said. “We were all hype. If feels good to get Coach his 14th [tournament] win. He said there have only been 30-something of them, so 14 is half of those, so that’s pretty crazy. It feels good to get that win for him.”