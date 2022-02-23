Albemarle boys basketball team tops Stafford in Region 5D quarterfinals

The Albemarle boys basketball team is one win away from returning to the VHSL Class 5 state tournament.

The Patriots took care of business on their home court in Region 5D quarterfinals on Wednesday night as they dispatched former Commonwealth District rival Stafford, 65-51.

Carter Wesson led the way for Albemarle, finishing with 25 points and four rebounds in the victory. Christian Humes added 20 points and four assists, while La'mari Parler chipped in 10 points and four assists to give the Patriots three players in double figures.

Jason Breen did a little bit of everything for Albemarle, finishing with six points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals in a winning effort.

Stafford started the game strong, taking a 16-14 lead after the first quarter. The Patriots got things going in the second, outscoring the Indians 21-12 in the stanza to take a 35-28 lead into the halftime break.

Albemarle continued to pull away in the third quarter, outscoring Stafford 13-9 in the frame to take a 48-37 lead into the fourth. The offense picked up slightly for both teams in the fourth, with Albemarle outscoring Stafford 17-14 in the final frame to provide the final margin.

Albemarle will host Potomac Falls in the Region 5D semifinals on Friday. The Panthers rolled to a 62-18 victory over North Stafford in their regional quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday.

The winner of Friday's game advances to the Region 5D championship game and clinches a berth in the Class 5 state tournament.