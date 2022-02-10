Albemarle boys basketball team rolls past Charlottesville

Carter Wesson scored seven points in the first quarter of Albemarle’s first matchup with Charlottesville last month but was held scoreless for the final three quarters.

The junior forward had no such problem putting the ball in the basket Thursday night, scoring in all four quarters to lead the Patriots to a convincing 72-42 home victory over Charlottesville .

Wesson scored a team-high 19 points, including 10 in the opening first quarter, as Albemarle (18-2 overall, 12-1 district) kept its Jefferson District championship hopes alive.

La’mari Parler added 14 points and Jason Breen chipped in 13 more to pace a balanced AHS attack. TaeVeon Wilson added nine more inside in the win.

“We came into this game [knowing] that we had to come out better than we did last time,” Wesson said. “We had a good game plan and we definitely stuck to it and we just kept fighting. We were hitting [our shots] all game and playing well as a team together.”

Polo Hill led all scorers with 20 points for Charlottesville. Nasir Lindsay added eight more and Keyshawn Hill finished with four.

Charlottesville (9-8, 6-6), which entered the game on a five-game winning streak, opened the contest strong, as Caldwell Boyles drained an early 3 to give the Black Knights a 5-3 lead two minutes into the game.

The lead would be short-lived.

Wesson sparked a 14-2 Albemarle run with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to build a 17-7 lead with 1:28 left in the first quarter.

The Black Knights trimmed the lead to six 40 seconds later before Parler beat the buzzer with a reverse layup to give the Patriots a 19-11 advantage after one.

Coach Greg Maynard’s team continued the strong play in the second as Breen opened the second with six straight points to extend the lead to 28-11 with 6:17 left in the half.

Lindsay responded for Charlottesville with six points to close the half and leave the Black Knights down 29-17 at intermission.

The third quarter was fast-paced, with both teams executing well. Breen opened the half with six points to give Albemarle a 37-21 lead with 6:04 left in the stanza. Charlottesville countered with its backcourt, as Hill scored four points to cut the lead to 39-28 with 4:17 left in the third.

Albemarle went into attack mode for the rest of the quarter, taking the ball to the basket. Wilson finished the quarter with a layup at the buzzer to make it a 54-32 game.

“We’re good at all aspects of scoring, driving and everything,” Wesson said. “Sometimes were just hitting [shots] better and tonight is one of those nights. And we’ve got to keep that rolling the rest of the week.”

The fourth quarter was more of the same as Albemarle opened the stanza on an 8-2 run to put the game out of reach.

The win keeps Albemarle a game behind Western Albemarle heading into Monday’s regular season finale in Crozet. The Warriors won the first matchup against the Patriots, and Wesson and his team are eager to challenge themselves again.

“We’ve been preparing,” he said. “We’ve been trying to focus just on the next game, but everybody I think has been thinking about that game deep down. We’ve been preparing and we’ll be ready for it.”

