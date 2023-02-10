La’mari Parler was a freshman the last time the Jefferson District tournament was played in 2019.

The district tournament returned Friday night and the Albemarle senior guard made up for lost time as he led the top-seeded Patriots to an impressive 78-49 win over No. 4 seed Charlottesville in the semifinals.

Parler scored a game-high 22 points, including 14 in the first half, as Albemarle extended its winning streak to nine straight games.

“We just had to bring the energy,” Parler said. “We came out with a lot of energy in the first half. We came away with a lot of steals and a lot of fast breaks.”

Coach Greg Maynard’s Patriots won both regular season matchups with the Black Knights by double-digits. Despite those final margins, CHS led late in both regular-season games but ran out of gas.

The Black Knights showcased that same fight early on Friday as they traded baskets with the Patriots for most of the first quarter. Jacoby Lynch hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key and Keyshawn Hill hit a tough layup through contact in the lane with 3:52 left in the quarter to give the Black Knights an 8-7 lead.

Albemarle turned to its defense to sway the momentum back in its favor. The Patriots' full-court press forced four turnovers, which led to easy points at the other end. Parler scored four points during a 9-3 run to close the quarter that gave the Patriots a 16-11 lead.

“Our top pressers, Uno [Noah Grevious] and Ben [Wesson], they get a lot of steals up top and they’ve really been playing good defense,” Parler said.

AHS ramped up the defense even more in the second quarter, forcing five turnovers that sparked a 15-6 run to start the stanza. Parler led the charge with five points and Grevious added four, including a layup with 2:53 left in the first half to stretch the Patriots' lead to 34-17.

“I’ve got a lot of good athletes and we’re deep,” Maynard said. “I can keep running them in and we try to wear other teams out. Just getting in the passing lanes and try to put a lot of pressure on the guards. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. We give up some easy shots every now and then because of it, but I think we get enough turnovers and harass the other team enough and it just physically it ends up working in our favor.”

The Black Knights tried to answer as Marjaylen Jackson and Aidan Yates scored buckets inside to trim the lead to 36-25 with under a minute to play in the first half. But on the final possession, Parler returned the momentum to Albemarle’s direction with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Patriots a 39-25 lead at halftime.

Charlottesville tried to make a run early in the second half. Yates scored four points and Nasir Sumpter came off the bench to hit a big trey to trim the lead to 41-32 with 5:28 left in the third quarter.

The momentum would be short-lived. Albemarle clamped down defensively and closed the quarter on a 16-6 run to push the lead to 60-40 through three quarters. Noah Grevious sparked the charge with seven points and Ben Wesson added a beautiful spin move in the lane to split two defenders and finish at the rim.

Charlottesville mustered one last run in the fourth, cutting the lead to 15 with 5:28 left in the game on five straight points from Lynch. That would be as close as they would get as Albemarle continued to add to its lead with points in transition to seal the win.

“To me, every game is a new game,” Maynard said. “We go out there and we just want to be the best team tonight. It doesn’t matter what happened in those other two games, if you play hard enough and you execute like you’re supposed to, then we can come out on top. That’s the way we approached it because we know we’re going to play somebody Monday that we’ve already played and beaten two times too. They are all good teams, it’s the intensity that we play with is what matters to me.”

Humes tallied 14 points for the Patriots, while Grevious added 11 and Ben Wesson chipped in 10 to give AHS four players in double figures.

Yates finished with 17 points to lead the charge for Charlottesville. Lynch added eight points and Sumpter finished with five.

Both teams have already secured spots in their respective regional tournaments next week. Albemarle is set as the No. 2 seed in the Region 5D sub-regional and will host William Fleming on Feb. 17. Charlottesville will likely be the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the Region 3C tournament.

The Patriots return to action Monday night, when they will host No. 2 seed Western Albemarle in the district tournament championship game. The girls Jefferson District championship game will be played at the same site, with the game starting at 6 p.m. followed by the boys final.

Albemarle’s last district tournament championship came in 2018 and Maynard is thrilled at the opportunity to play for another title.

"It's exciting,” he said. “That’s what I said to them when I went in there to talk to them, I guess you guys like tournament time, don’t you? We talked about the regular season is over, it’s the second season, and you’ve got to play with intensity because you’re going to be playing good teams the rest of the way. That’s what I was so pleased with that we played with so much intensity."