The red-hot Albemarle boys basketball team cruised into Wednesday night’s regular-season finale against Orange County having won its last seven games and with a chance to secure the Jefferson District regular season championship on senior night.

That’s exactly what the Patriots did.

After a slow first quarter that ended with a tied score of 14-14, both teams flooded the scoreboard with points. However, Albemarle didn't let up and kept scoring when it mattered most en route to an 80-72 victory to clinch the Jefferson District regular season championship for the second year in a row.

“It’s great to be regular season district champions again," said an ecstatic Carter Wesson, who ended his senior night without missing a single free throw and finished the game with 14 points, "especially to do it on senior night, getting our 20th win, too.”

In addition to scoring in double figures, Wesson also was a defensive force for the Patriots (20-2, 13-1 Jefferson District). He made countless plays under the hoop, snatching seven rebounds and several steals in addition to a few blocks.

Carter wasn’t the only Wesson who had himself a night for Albemarle.

Ben Wesson came up with points for the Patriots nearly every time they needed them. The junior was nearly unstoppable from beyond the arc, draining seven 3-pointers against the Orange zone to finish with 31 points.

“Our defense was inconsistent at times, but we scored a lot of points and lit the zone up well and that helped us win,” said Ben Wesson, who also grabbed five rebounds.

The Fighting Hornets (11-11, 5-9) improved exponentially since their last meeting with Albemarle earlier in the season, which ended with a 70-32 loss.

Orange kept things much closer in Wednesday's rematch due to outstanding fourth quarter performances from Braylon Stanley and Brody Foran. Stanley tallied 15 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and Foran finished with 20 points with eight of those coming in the final stanza.

“Our defense wasn’t as strong tonight as it normally is and I have to give Orange a lot of credit for that," Albemarle head coach Greg Maynard said. "They really shot the ball well and ran some nice cuts but we scored enough to hold on.”

Four Albemarle seniors were honored Wednesday night: Carter Wesson, Christian Humes, Polo Hill and La’mari Parler. Humes had a solid senior night, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Hill chipped in seven points and four assists.

Junior Noah Grevious added 12 points and six rebounds for Albemarle, which will host Charlottesville in the Jefferson District tournament semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m.