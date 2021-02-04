Albemarle boys basketball team gets back on track with win over Monticello

Albemarle coach Greg Maynard was glad to see Hornsby get back on track.

“He had a good stretch before we played Charlottesville, but he did not shoot the ball well against Charlottesville,” Maynard said. “It was good for his confidence. He got some open looks and he made them count tonight.”

Hornsby said back-to-back losses to Charlottesville forced the Patriots to do some soul searching.

“The past two games were tough, so tonight it was nice to come back with a win,” Hornsby said. “The last two games we played pretty weak, so we just focused on being tough in practice and just finishing strong and shooting well tonight too.”

It was more of the same in the second half as the Patriots continued to dominate on both ends of the floor. Morse scored eight points during a 10-0 run to open the third period as AHS built a commanding 45-19 advantage.

The Patriots’ bench got some quality minutes and highlight-reel moments in the second half. TaeVon Wilson and Carter Wesson each had one-handed tomahawk dunks that brought the bench players to their feet. La’mari Parler added six points in the fourth quarter for the Patriots.