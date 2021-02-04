Albemarle boys basketball team gets back on track with win over Monticello

Will Hornsby and Josh Morse were among the three senior Albemarle basketball players to take the floor Thursday night for their final regular season home game against Monticello.
The veteran duo wrapped up the regular season in style, combining for 29 points as the Patriots snapped a two-game losing streak with a 76-40 win over the Mustangs.
Hornsby, who was held to just seven points combined against Charlottesville over the past two games, bounced back with a game-high 16 points to pace Albemarle (6-3, 6-3 Jefferson District).
“Charlottesville plays really good defense and Monticello didn’t guard me quite as well, so I had a lot of space to knock down my shot tonight,” Hornsby said.
Thursday’s contest started out as a back-and-forth affair as both teams traded buckets for most of the first quarter. Hornsby scored the first five points of the game for Albemarle, but Stefan Matthews responded with six for Monticello to trim the Patriots’ lead to 16-11 after one quarter.
The second quarter belonged to Hornsby and Morse, who single-handedly put the game out of reach. Morse scored seven points during a 9-0 Albemarle run to start the quarter and stretch the lead to 25-11. Hornsby closed the half with five more points to help the Patriots build a 35-19 halftime lead.
Albemarle coach Greg Maynard was glad to see Hornsby get back on track.
“He had a good stretch before we played Charlottesville, but he did not shoot the ball well against Charlottesville,” Maynard said. “It was good for his confidence. He got some open looks and he made them count tonight.”
Hornsby said back-to-back losses to Charlottesville forced the Patriots to do some soul searching.
“The past two games were tough, so tonight it was nice to come back with a win,” Hornsby said. “The last two games we played pretty weak, so we just focused on being tough in practice and just finishing strong and shooting well tonight too.”
It was more of the same in the second half as the Patriots continued to dominate on both ends of the floor. Morse scored eight points during a 10-0 run to open the third period as AHS built a commanding 45-19 advantage.
The Patriots’ bench got some quality minutes and highlight-reel moments in the second half. TaeVon Wilson and Carter Wesson each had one-handed tomahawk dunks that brought the bench players to their feet. La’mari Parler added six points in the fourth quarter for the Patriots.
Eleven players scored for Albemarle in Thursday’s win, including four who finished in double figures. In addition to Hornsby’s 16, Morse tallied 13 points in about 20 minutes of action. Parler and Wilson scored 11 points and 10 points, respectively.
Will Trent paced Monticello (1-8, 1-8) with 11 points. Stefan Mathews tallied 10 more for Coach Gary Spry’s team. The Mustangs will wrap up the season Friday against Fluvanna County.
Albemarle advances to next week’s Region 5D tournament. Maynard’s team earned the No. 3 seed in the tournament and will host either Stafford or North Stafford on Monday night in the quarterfinals.
The veteran coach hopes his team can carry the momentum from Thursday’s win into postseason play.
“I think tonight was a confidence builder for us,” Maynard said. “We played well. We played better [Wednesday] night [against Charlottesville] but didn’t finish the job. Our defense has been pretty consistent for us all year long and I thought that led to some scoring opportunities and our players really moved the ball well. Found the open person, made some shots, we looked pretty good.”
Hornsby agreed.
“It was nice being our regular season game, almost like our senior night,” he said. “Going into the playoffs next game, it’s good to get a win and hopefully we can continue our streak.”