Albemarle bounces back with win over Charlottesville

One enduring quality of a strong football team is its ability to respond to adversity.

After a heartbreaking loss to Western Albemarle last Friday night, the Patriots got their mojo back in a big way on Friday night in a 52-14 victory over rival Charlottesville at Theodose Stadium.

Albemarle coach Brandon Isaiah was all smiles has he watched his team make plenty of big plays against the Black Knights.

QB Amaje Parker threw four touchdown passes and Ebenezer McCarthy returned from a two-week hiatus with a pair of touchdown runs to lead the Patriots to a key Jefferson District win.

Noah Grevious hauled in a pair of touchdown catches for Albemarle as he returned to the No.1 receiver spot. Christian Humes also caught a touchdown pass for the Patriots. Wyatt Raymond converted a 37-yard field goal.

For Charlottesville, Polo Hill led the team in rushing and scored a pair of touchdowns in the loss.

Albemarle hits the road against next Friday when it travels to Jefferson District newcomer Goochland. Charlottesville will play host to Central (Woodstock). Both games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.