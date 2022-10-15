Albemarle begins busy stretch with 58-0 win over Charlottesville

Homecoming games always have a special meaning for high school football players.

Albemarle’s homecoming showdown with rival Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon had added meaning for Nasir Lindsay and Polo Hill, who were lining up against many of their former teammates for the first time.

Both players scored a rushing touchdown in the first quarter to help the Patriots roll to a 58-0 homecoming victory.

Hill rushed for 60 yards and a pair of touchdowns and hauled in a 46-yard touchdown catch as Albemarle (5-1, 3-0 Jefferson District) extended its winning streak against Charlottesville to 11 straight games.

“Today’s game was very intense, being that we had three guys that moved [from Charlottesville to Albemarle] and now we go here,” Lindsay said. “We knew it was going to be a dog fight, but we love that situation. I love my guys. That’s just how it is.”

Albemarle’s defense opened the scoring when an errant snap trickled to the back of the end zone. Hill beat Charlottesville quarterback Sethaun Nowell to the ball, but the ball touched the end line and resulted in a safety.

It didn't take Hill long to get back in the end zone, though.

The senior running back broke off a 30-yard gain to get Albemarle into the red zone, then the Patriots hurried to the line and Hill ran it in from 13 yards out to give AHS a 9-0 lead.

After a failed fake punt attempt from Charlottesville, Albemarle’s offense went back to work. Lindsay juked his way into the end zone from 25 yards on the ensuing play to make it a 16-0 game.

With their running game firmly established, Coach Brandon Isaiah’s Patriots went to work through the air on their next several drives. Albemarle quarterback Amaje Parker threw three touchdown passes to break the game open.

He started with a 30-yard touchdown strike to Christian Humes. Following a strip sack from Maleyke Hicks that gave Albemarle the ball back, Parker hooked up with Hill on a 45-yard catch-and-run to make it a 37-0 game.

Just before halftime, Parker capped the big second quarter with a 30-yard touchdown toss to Noah Grevious to extend the Albemarle lead to 44-0.

Just before halftime, Kemari Walker joined the scoring parade with a 10-yard touchdown run to make it 51-0 Albemarle at intermission.

Defensively, the Patriots were just as stout as they limited Charlottesville to just 95 yards of total offense. Middle linebacker Tufan Khalilov led the charge with eight tackles and a recovered fumble in the win.

“We played as a team,” Khalilov said. “I look to my left and I look to my right and I see a brother, so I go out there and play for them. We preach that it’s straight business. This was a business game, a statement game. Defense handled their business and offensively they did too.”

The Albemarle special teams got into the act in the third quarter when Treyson Murphy stripped Semaj Dennis of the ball in the end zone for a touchdown to cap the scoring for the Patriots.

Parker finished 4-of-7 passing for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Grevious caught two passes for 54 yards and a score.

Dennis led Charlottesville (0-7, 0-5) with 46 yards on 11 carries. Eddison Duolo tallied 27 yards on 14 carries in the loss.

For Albemarle, Saturday marks the beginning of a very busy week. The Patriots face Orange County on Tuesday in a makeup game that could have Jefferson District title implications. They round out the week on Friday with a home showdown against Goochland.

Albemarle’s starters were on the sidelines for most of the second half Saturday, allowing them to get some rest prior to next week’s games.

“[Saturday’s win] gave the starters a chance to rest and allows our bodies a chance to recover,” Lindsay said. “It gets us feeling good about next week because we put some numbers up on the board."