Albemarle baseball team continues hot start with win over Monticello

Traditionally, pitching dominates hitting in the first part of the baseball season as hitters try to find their zone.

The Albemarle baseball team has excelled in both categories while opening the 2022 season with a 5-0 record, including Tuesday’s 12-2 home victory over Monticello.

Adam Schantz had three hits and scored three runs, while Gordon Duval belted a grand slam as the Patriots improved to 3-0 against Jefferson District opponents.

“It was a great night for us offensively,” Schantz said. “We just had the bats rolling. They were pretty hot tonight, which is great. It wasn’t just me, but it was the whole team.”

Albemarle (5-0, 3-0 district) went to work early at the plate, batting around in the opening frame and put up a five spot on Monticello.

Schantz and Alex Duval both had one-out singles to ignite the rally. Then catcher Jack McMullan roped an RBI single to right for the first run of the game. Later in the inning, Nick Knight laced a single to left to plate Jason Breen for a 5-0 Albemarle advantage.

The Patriots added to their lead in the second thanks again to some clutch hitting from Schantz, who singled and scored on a throwing error to extend the lead to 6-0.

On the hill, the Patriots were just as dominant.

Alex Bingler sat down the first eight batters in order, including six strikeouts, thanks to a blistering fastball.

“I came out ready to pitch,” Bingler said. “Then around the third or fourth inning, I kind of struggled a bit, but I was able to bounce back.”

Monticello (2-2) found some offense late in the fourth thanks to some clutch two-out hitting. Kavan Wills drew a walk, then stole second to get into scoring position. Ethan Roach followed with a single to right-center to score Wills to cut lead to 6-1.

The Mustangs continued to chip away in the fourth. Brady Clore drew a leadoff walk and moved to third on a groundout and an error. He came into score on an fielding error to make it 6-2.

Albemarle answered in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases with no outs. Austin Bowen cashed in on the opportunity as he drove in Schantz with a sacrifice fly to center to make it 7-2

The Patriots broke things wide open in the sixth inning with a five-run outburst.

Albemarle loaded the bases with no outs, setting the stage for Gordon Duval, who had walked in his previous at-bat, to leave his mark on the game with a towering grand slam over the left field fence to put the game out of reach.

“The first at-bat, I just saw four balls in a row and I was just waiting for a good pitch,” Duval said. “Then [in the second at-bat] he hung one at my feet, and you hang it and I bang it.”

Later in the inning, Bowen drew a bases-loaded walk to end the game via run rule.

Bingler scattered two runs on one hit and struck out seven in four solid innings to pick up the win. Clore allowed six runs on five hits and struck out two in three innings for Monticello to take the loss ​

