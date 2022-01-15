 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VIRGINIA FOOTBALL

Air Force DBs coach Curome Cox announces move to Virginia coaching staff

Curome Cox

Cox

Virginia’s newest defensive assistant is returning east.

On Saturday, Air Force defensive backs coach Curome Cox announced on Twitter his own move to join the Cavaliers’ staff.

“The BOLT family is nothing short of amazing!” Cox wrote. “I will miss the players and relationships most! I’m beyond excited for the opportunity to come back home to Virginia! Ready to get to work, impacting the lives of young men! Look forward to meeting Wahoo Nation!”

In his Twitter profile, Cox lists his title as defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. He follows ex-Falcons defensive coordinator John Rudzinski from Air Force to UVa. Rudzinski was officially named Hoos DC earlier this week by new coach Tony Elliott.

Cox, a former standout defensive back at Maryland and whose hometown is Washington, D.C, spent the last two seasons on Air Force’s staff. He had previous coaching stints at Albany, Connecticut and Coastal Carolina.

During his career with the Terrapins, he recorded 10 interceptions which includes one he returned for a 54-yard touchdown in the 2002 Peach Bowl when Maryland knocked off Tennessee, 30-3. Cox went on to play in 43 NFL games with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

He’s the fourth assistant from a military academy that Elliott has hired along with Rudzinski, Kevin Downing (Navy) and Keith Gaither (Army).

