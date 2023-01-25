Agugua-Hamilton will face mentor for first time when Virginia takes on Syracuse

In order for Virginia to get back to its winning ways, first-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and the Cavaliers will have to start by knocking off her mentor’s squad.

The Hoos (14-6, 3-6 ACC) are at Syracuse on Thursday evening to face the Orange (13-7, 4-5 ACC) and their first-year coach Felisha Legette-Jack for a 7 p.m. tipoff at the JMA Wireless Dome in Central New York.

Her first head-coaching gig was at Hofstra, where Agugua-Hamilton played for her, and on Legette-Jack’s next stop in the same role leading Indiana, she hired Agugua-Hamilton as an assistant with the Hoosiers.

“When we get between the lines, we’re not friends at that point,” Agugua-Hamilton said Wednesday, “but before and after, that’s definitely my family.”

Agugua-Hamilton said it’ll be her first time ever coaching against Legette-Jack in any capacity.

“That’ll be a surreal feeling for it to come full circle,” Agugua-Hamilton said, “for someone who was coaching me and mentoring me as a young student-athlete and then in the trenches with me, that is pretty cool. … Not a lot of people get to coach against the person that coached them in college.”

Ahead of the season at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, Legette-Jack said she began thinking during Agugua-Hamilton’s sophomore season with the Pride that one day the now-UVa boss would eventually become a head coach.

“To see her being the head coach at Virginia and knowing I’m going to have to play against her,” Legette-Jack said, “I want to kick rocks because I know how good she really is.”

Agugua-Hamilton said the two were drawn to each other because of how competitive they are, and certainly each coach will have their respective teams desperate for a victory come Thursday evening.

Syracuse has dropped three straight games, and UVa, which won 12 straight contests to begin the campaign, is 2-6 over its last eight during an excruciatingly challenging stretch.

All six of the Cavaliers’ losses came in ACC games against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 — at No. 16 Duke, at No. 12 Virginia Tech, at No. 20 N.C. State, vs. No. 15 North Carolina, vs. No. 24 Florida State and at No. 7 Notre Dame.

Against North Carolina, the Hoos were outscored 28-8 in the fourth quarter and similarly, Florida State outscored UVa 27-8 in the fourth quarter. In both games, UVa led after three quarters.

“We’ve been close, but close is not good enough,” Agugua-Hamilton said, “but progress is a process and you’ve got to remember that this is a team that last year didn’t win a lot of games, so we’re learning how to win right now, and we know and our players know they’re capable. The understand it, they believe and they’re working hard.”

She said her players have stayed upbeat even after guard/forward Mir McLean suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the Cavaliers’ loss at N.C. State earlier this month. At the time of her injury, McLean topped the team in scoring (12.9 points per game) and rebounds (9.5 per game).

UVa had to play without starting forward Sam Brunelle at Notre Dame, too. Brunelle was suspended for this past Sunday’s game against the Irish after getting called for a ‘fighting foul’ during the loss to Florida State.

“We’ve played shorthanded a couple of times this year,” Agugua-Hamilton said, “and we’ll be a little shorthanded [against Syracuse], but I just think you’ve got to continue to push forward, learn the life lessons out of this and keep pushing through adversity, so I like our fight. Our kids aren’t quitting and I think there are some more wins out there for us to get and we’ve just got to stick with it.”

In McLean’s absence, UVa has gotten more quality playing time from guard McKenna Dale, who has averaged 23.3 minutes per game in the four contests since McLean’s injury. In the three games prior, Dale played a total of 11 minutes. She had seven points and six rebounds against Florida State and six points and eight rebounds at Notre Dame.

“I think early in the season, [Dale] was more wrapped up in her shot and wasn’t really doing anything,” Agugua-Hamilton said, “which is why she wasn’t playing that much, but once she got that out of her head, and she’s had some shooting woes, but she’s affecting the game in different ways and that’s all I can ask.”

Forward Cam Taylor’s scoring is up, too. She had a team-best 18 points against Florida State and a team-high 13 against Notre Dame.

As for Syracuse, the Orange are paced by Dyaisha Fair’s 19.1 points per game, which are the third most for any player in the ACC.

“I think it’ll be a very competitive game. Both teams are hungry. Both coaches are hungry,” Agugua-Hamilton said.