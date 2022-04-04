Agugua-Hamilton unveils her first coaching staff at Virginia

Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and her coaching staff helped turn Missouri State into a conference champion and an NCAA Tournament team.

Now they will try to do the same at Virginia.

On Monday, Agugua-Hamilton announced that CJ Jones, Alysiah Bond and Tori Jankoska have been hired as assistant coaches and Chris Toland will join her staff as assistant strength and conditioning coach.

All four coaches were part of Agugua-Hamilton’s staff at Missouri State.

“I’m blessed to be able to start this new journey with my coaching staff,” Agugua-Hamilton said in a release announcing the hires. “They are all hard-working, dedicated, loyal, committed coaches who know the x’s and o’s of the game and are positive role models and mentors for our student-athletes. To top it off, they are family to me.”

Jones joined Agugua-Hamilton's staff at Missouri State for the 2020-21 season after spending six seasons at two American Athletic Conference schools, the last four of those at Temple, where he played a key role in recruiting, scheduling, camps and player development and helped the Owls to a No. 7 seed in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Jones assisted East Carolina to 35 wins in two seasons and a WNIT second-round appearance in 2015 and was an assistant men’s coach at his alma mater, Francis Marion University, for five seasons from 2009-14.

Bond also joined Agugua-Hamilton's staff at Missouri State for the 2020-21 season after spending the 2019-20 season at Texas Tech, where she assisted the Red Raiders to their best Big 12 finish in seven seasons and mentored All-American, and WNBA Draft pick Brittany Brewer. Bond was on staff at Michigan State from 2015-19, where she worked alongside Agugua-Hamilton. The Spartans made three NCAA Tournaments and one WNIT during her tenure, and she helped sign a top 10 recruiting class while in East Lansing.

Before Michigan State, Bond was an assistant at Wisconsin for four seasons and served as the director of operations at Arizona from 2008-11. She also has assistant coaching stops at Central Florida, Murray State and Tennessee State. From 1998-2001, Bond was director of operations at Tennessee under hall of fame head coach Pat Summitt.

The all-time leading scorer at Michigan State, Jankoska reunited with Agugua-Hamilton on the staff at Missouri State in June 2019. Jankoska, who was the ninth overall pick of the Chicago Sky in the 2017 WNBA Draft and spent the 2017-18 season playing professionally for the Polish club Basket Gdynia, joined the college coaching ranks in 2018-19 as the Director of Recruiting Operations and Player Personnel at Maryland, where she helped the Terrapins to a 29-5 overall record and Big Ten regular-season title.

Toland was hired as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Missouri State in June 2021, working with the men’s and women’s golf teams in addition to women’s basketball. He served three-plus years in a similar role at Delaware, where he trained the Blue Hens’ men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, golf and women’s tennis teams.

He also assisted with the Delaware football, men’s lacrosse and track and field teams. Prior to Delaware, Toland worked with a number of sports in his Olympic Sports Performance Strength and Conditioning internship at Temple. He has held several similar positions in the private sector as a strength and conditioning coach, fitness coordinator and personal trainer.

“Strength and conditioning is a vital piece to becoming a championship program,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “Chris Toland understands that. His knowledge of the body and how to make it perform at the highest levels is outstanding.”