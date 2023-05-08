Her summertime task is to begin sparking cohesion among the split.

Eight players return to the Virginia women’s basketball program from this past season while six newcomers — three transfers and three freshmen — are joining the Cavaliers to fill out their roster.

“We’ve got to merge these groups together,” Hoos coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said Monday.

“I kind of went through that at Missouri State, too,” the second-year Cavaliers boss, who previously held the same gig with the Bears, added, “so making sure the two click together is going to be the biggest thing. Not that they wouldn’t, but you’re bringing two groups together and they have to.”

A roster overhaul isn’t the right way to term the Cavaliers’ offseason, especially because UVa brings back a strong core — including veteran forwards Cam Taylor and Sam Brunelle — that spent this past winter helping Agugua-Hamilton create program priorities, practice habits and culture in her first go-around at the helm.

But she’s enhanced the group, too, by growing the team’s total depth with the six newcomers after dealing with a lack of it during the second half of last season due to injuries. The scholarship limit in women’s basketball is 15, and with their transfers and freshmen in the mix, the Cavaliers will be at 14 scholarship players. In 2022-23, they had only 11.

And none of those newcomers have signed or committed to UVa with a plan to ride the bench.

The headliner, Arizona transfer guard Paris Clark, was a McDonald’s All-American and the New York State Gatorade Player of the Year as a high schooler. Northwestern transfer guard Jillian Brown brings with her significant playing experience, having started 34 games and appeared in 57 for the Wildcats while signee guard Kymora Johnson of St. Anne’s-Belfield has two years in a row been named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Virginia.

“Everybody is a great kid, high-character kid, wants to win, wants to be a good teammate,” Agugua-Hamilton said, “but when you’re merging people who haven’t really played together yet, people have to learn each other’s game and they have to learn each other outside of the court. You have to facilitate that growth process from a coaching standpoint, so there’s so many things we’ll do as far as team bonding and then we’ll mix up groups during individual workouts so everybody gets to learn everybody’s game.

“We want to expedite that process,” she continued, “because the chemistry and camaraderie is what needs to go along with the talent. We have talent, but we have to make sure everybody understands their roles, expectations, standards, each other’s games and how to play with each other.”

UVa went 15-15 in Agugua-Hamilton’s debut season as coach. The Cavaliers’ 15 wins were their most since the 2017-18 campaign, when they won 19 games under former coach Joanne Boyle. Agugua-Hamilton also led them to an upset win over No. 22 N.C. State in February to give UVa its first win over a ranked opponent since 2017.

Notably back from this past season are Taylor, an All-ACC second-teamer, and Brunelle. Taylor averaged 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while Brunelle tallied 11 points and four rebounds per contest in her first season with the Cavaliers after transferring from Notre Dame.

And through the first few months of the offseason, Agugua-Hamilton said those two, “are really doing great as expected. They really did a lot for us last year and have expanded their games even more.”

Brunelle had a foot injury that kept her out during the last four weeks of the campaign, but Agugua-Hamilton said Brunelle has been fully cleared for about a month and has participated in workouts.

Guard-forward Mir McLean was leading the Cavaliers in points and rebounds when she suffered a knee injury in January. Agugua-Hamilton said McLean and senior guard Kaydan Lawson, who underwent knee surgery after the season, are each rehabbing.

Other returners who’ve impressed Agugua-Hamilton during the first portion of the offseason are senior guard Alexia Smith and forward London Clarkson. Agugua-Hamilton said Smith made a jump in her game and Clarkson has shown more consistency. Sophomores Yonta Vaughn and Cady Pauley have improved, too, according to Agugua-Hamilton.

UVa is currently off until mid-June and at that time when the team reconvenes, it’ll be close to whole with transfers and freshmen due to arrive in Charlottesville. Only Edessa Noyan, a freshman forward, will get into town later on because she’ll be playing with the Swedish national team next month.

Agugua-Hamilton is eager to get her newcomers on Grounds. The three transfers visited within the last month before committing, Agugua-Hamilton said, and she noted former Kansas State center Taylor Lauterbach provides the Cavaliers a significant need.

“She’s 6-[foot]-7 and she’s all of 6-7, so she’s very long and she is going to help us do a lot of things that we couldn’t do last year because we just weren’t that tall,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “So, getting a big five in here was important. We were shooting for 6-4, 6-5 and we got 6-7, so that was pretty cool.”

The coach described Brown as someone who can score at the rim and who is a very good rebounding guard. Agugua-Hamilton said Clark has versatility as does IMG Academy guard Olivia McGhee, the former Louisa County standout who signed with UVa.

And about Johnson, Agugua-Hamilton feels the Cavaliers are gaining a significant offensive threat.

“She is so smart. She can do pretty much everything,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “She can pass it, she can shoot it, she can drive, she can finish. I feel like she plays a lot like Stephen Curry but just on the women’s side with her ability to score the ball and do it a variety of ways. But she’s got such a high motor, always moving and understands the game on both sides of the ball, so really excited about her.”

The commonality binding the returners and newcomers together for now is Agugua-Hamilton and the goals the program has after a positive season during her first year in charge.

“Laying the foundation and establishing our culture and identity was the most important thing and I think we did that,” she said. “And the kids that are returning have bought into that and kids that are coming in have bought into that.”