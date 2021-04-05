After winning its first ACC series, Virginia baseball team hopes for a second-half surge

It took longer than Brian O’Connor expected or hoped, but the Virginia baseball team finally won an ACC series.

The Cavaliers took two of three games last week from Georgia Tech, which was ranked No. 6. It’s the type of series victory that gives Virginia confidence it can compete with the best teams in college baseball and turn the season around entering the second half of ACC play.

“It’s been a long time coming to win our first series of the year,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “It couldn’t have come at a more important time as we head into the back half of the ACC season. Our guys from a collective unit the last two games, candidly, probably played two of our better games the entire season.”

While the win is a step in the right direction, it’s just one step. The Cavaliers sit at 13-14 overall this season and 6-12 in the ACC. They’ll host William & Mary (6-13, 3-3 CAA) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. with a chance to return to .500.