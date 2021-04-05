After winning its first ACC series, Virginia baseball team hopes for a second-half surge

It took longer than Brian O’Connor expected or hoped, but the Virginia baseball team finally won an ACC series.
The Cavaliers took two of three games last week from Georgia Tech, which was ranked No. 6. It’s the type of series victory that gives Virginia confidence it can compete with the best teams in college baseball and turn the season around entering the second half of ACC play.
“It’s been a long time coming to win our first series of the year,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “It couldn’t have come at a more important time as we head into the back half of the ACC season. Our guys from a collective unit the last two games, candidly, probably played two of our better games the entire season.”
While the win is a step in the right direction, it’s just one step. The Cavaliers sit at 13-14 overall this season and 6-12 in the ACC. They’ll host William & Mary (6-13, 3-3 CAA) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. with a chance to return to .500.
Winning midweek games helps the overall record, but it’s ACC series victories that will determine UVa’s postseason fate. The Cavaliers are in sixth place in the ACC Coastal Division halfway through the conference schedule. Taking the division crown would require a special stretch with the team five games back of Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech, but a few good weekends in a row can move the Wahoos into the NCAA Tournament picture.
UVa hasn’t competed in the NCAA Tournament since 2017.
“We are 6-12 in the league,” O’Connor said. “That’s the fact. If you want to play in the NCAA Tournament, the reality is you better win 16-18 games in this league. We’re at the halfway point. We got six more weekends. We better win series. If you don’t win series, you’re sitting at home in June.”
For UVa to build off last weekend, it needs the bats to stay hot.
After being shut out in the first seven innings of Thursday’s series opener against Georgia Tech, a 6-5 loss, the Cavaliers scored five runs in the final two frames to nearly complete a furious comeback. They built on that performance with eight runs in Friday’s win and 11 runs in Saturday’s triumph. Six different players tallied two hits in Saturday’s win.
As the offense improves, UVa hopes to ride its trio of weekend starting pitchers to more ACC series victories. Senior left-hander Andrew Abbott boasts a 2.49 ERA across 43 1/3 innings pitched. He’s struck out 59 batters and walked just 15 batters.
Junior right-hander Mike Vasil also has been tremendous as the team’s Sunday starter, posting a 2.51 ERA across 32 1/3 innings. He’s struck out 31 batters and issued just four walks. The duo both earned wins against Georgia Tech.
“Abbott and Vasil pretty much did the same thing that they’ve been doing all year, and that’s giving us a chance to win and giving us high quality starts,” O’Connor said.
Senior Griff McGarry, however, has struggled with command. The right-hander has issued 27 walks in 22 1/3 innings and his ERA sits at 6.85. O’Connor says UVa will evaluate the starting rotation moving forward. The team is hopeful McGarry can return to his form from last spring, but if he doesn’t, someone else may move into the weekend rotation to join Abbott and Vasil.
In Tuesday’s home contest with William & Mary, UVa plans to start junior right-handed pitcher Zach Messinger. UVa often uses a few arms out of the bullpen for midweek games, giving each player a couple innings. That’s the plan Tuesday as well.
The Cavaliers have been solid in midweek games this spring, going 5-1 with its lone loss coming to an impressive Liberty squad. A road weekend at Clemson (14-11, 8-7 ACC) follows the midweek contest.
ACC weekends are when UVa has the most opportunity to make an NCAA Tournament push.
“The reality is whether we win or lose against William & Mary, if we don’t win weekends in the ACC, it doesn’t matter what we do in the middle of the week if we want to play in June,” O’Connor said.