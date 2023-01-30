After winning district title, Louisa County wrestling team is hungry for more

MINERAL — On Nov. 7, around 60 student-athletes piled into the cozy confines of Louisa County High School’s wrestling room with a common goal — to win the Jefferson District championship.

Coach Roger Stewart’s Lions recently accomplished that goal and have emerged as one of Central Virginia's model programs after capturing their second district title in Stewart's three years with the program.

“Wrestling is a sport in which the player relies on their physical capabilities, but there are also mental games in wrestling matches that prove to be just as tough as their physical counterparts,” Stewart said. “The Louisa County wrestling team has overcome these hurdles and many more, one step at a time.”

The journey was not easy.

It started in the offseason with a grueling regimen that included a month of intense training. Exercises included a two-mile run, followed by weightlifting, wrestling training drills and other workouts orchestrated to bring the team together.

Despite their success last season, the Lions faced plenty of questions heading into this winter. Louisa had to replace a bevy of talented seniors that graduated, including several that represented the Lions at the 2022 VHSL Class 4 state championships in Virginia Beach.

Tanner Painting is one of the talented returners from last year’s squad that has emerged as a team leader thanks to his performance both on and off the mat. The 165-pound senior has registered a career-high 40 wins this season.

“I’m proud of my season so far,” Painting said. “My last event, I got my 40th win of the season. I believe winning the district title is a very big accomplishment. We lost a lot of good seniors last year and have a lot of new wrestlers.”

Stewart recognized his team’s potential early in the season following a strong performance at the David Wells Memorial, which had a stacked 16-team field.

“We ended up fourth following the first set of district tri-matches and ended with record of 7-1,” Stewart said. “It was definitely a great start and every tournament we would end up in the Top 10. This had never happened before because these were some of the toughest schedules we’ve had.”

That performance prepared the Lions for the start of Jefferson District competition. Louisa opened its district slate with a big dual against rival Orange County. The Lions won the matchup 49-30 to help set the tone for their run to a district title.

“Our win against Orange at the very beginning of the season solidified our place at No. 1,” junior 175-pounder Lawton Rowan said. “That win put our biggest rival behind us, and then we could focus on dominating our opponents without any fear.”

Rowan turned in a big performance in that victory over the Hornets, wrestling two weight classes higher to help the Lions fill out the roster because of injuries. His victory left an impression on the entire team, including his younger brother Luke Rowan, who wrestles in the 150-pound division.

“I realized that our team could bring home the district title after our first matchup against Orange, when our 175-pounder took on their 190-pounder,” Luke Rowan said. “Lawton went for takedown after takedown, all on a bad ankle. He showed the persistence we needed, the aggression we desired, and the grit that Louisa can show. That was a major turning point for our season this year.”

Luke Rowan said the message all season has been simple.

“As a team, the goal was clear: Stay off your back, score six points for the team, so that is what we did," he said. "A district title was essential to build our confidence going into regionals and states, so it had to be done. Coach Stewart prepared us by using peculiar tactics and methods to increase our cardio and technique.”

Stewart praised his team leaders for helping put the program on a path to success this season.

“On top of the entire team, it came down to the leaders that stepped up and made it as a whole, so both sides could feel comfortable and be on the same page to success,” he said. “The leaders on the team are Tanner Painting and Colin King, both seniors, Luke Rowan, a junior that changed the atmosphere with a culture change knowing Louisa County needs to be a family with belief in order to be successful.”

Other major contributors include junior Robert Tovornik, who has posted a 35-7 mark at 132 pounds this season. Lawton Rowan (20-6) and Luke Rowan (20-8) also have reached the 20-win plateau this season.

Senior Kasey Casazaa (157) won a regional title last season for the Lions and brings experience to the team, as do classmates Colin King (138) and Quinton Wash (190), juniors Bryan Rodriguez (126), Tovornik (132), Gabe Froshuear (144) and sophomore Andrew Kennedy (215).

“Having a full squad is what made a huge impact this season, where I could fill every hole, just in case injuries happen, or unable to make weight or family reasons,” Stewart said.

Stewart’s team has also benefited from some talented freshmen that have come in and immediately made an impact. Lucas Phelps (106 pounds), Blake White (113), Harber Amiss (120) and Nathan Simpson have been pleasant surprises.

“The four newcomers that put an impact on the team,” Stewart said. “Having these core group of Lions will be the strong group of men in the next three years to come.”

In addition, Louisa County’s girls wrestling team has exploded in popularity in its second season. The Lions boast a roster of 15 members this season, supporting the notion that female wrestling is a growing sport not only in Virginia, but in the country as well.

“Fifteen talented females wanted to grow the sport of wrestling for girls,” Stewart said. “Many were rookies, where some are athletic, being led by the one and only state champion sophomore Taylor Waddy. She honestly set the tone to show that girls can strive the same way as boys can if they put their mindset into the right place.”

Waddy has picked up right where she left off last season, compiling an 18-2 record to rank No. 1 in the state in the 170-pound weight class among girls. A talented newcomer has been junior Langley Amiss, who has a 15-6 record this season in the 185-pound division.

“I still can’t believe what has happened in the past couple months,” Amiss said. “This is my first year as a wrestler and I have already accomplished so much in so little time. I am headed to my first VHSL state tournament this year. I never thought I this would happen for me.”

The junior admits wrestling is a tough sport that takes a lot of dedication and time to perfect, but she is appreciative of the support that she’s received in her new endeavor.

“Wrestling really changed me,” Amiss said. “It made me realize you really need to work hard to be where you want to be. I still have so much to learn in the little time I have left. My team has comforted me and made me feel like I belong on the team. We’re like a big family. We’re always rooting for each other and we never give up.”

The Lions begin a new journey this week as they prepare for Saturday’s Region 4D championships at Orange County High School.

Kasey Casazza (152) and Tanner Painting (170) are defending regional champions for Louisa County and the team had a program record seven wrestlers qualify for last year’s VHSL Class 4 state tournament.

Coach Stewart hopes his team can make some more history this year.

“After winning the district title for the second time, our ultimate goal is to capture our first regional title,” Stewart said. “We were in the lead last year as it came down to heavyweight, where we ended up in fourth place. We didn’t have any heavyweights, but now that we have a full squad, this could be a different mindset going into regionals."

Lawton Rowan is excited for Saturday.

“This was the expectation,” he said. “Coach Stewart has been building this team over the last three years and has prepared us, specifically me, for this since I was a freshman. In 2020, I was on the varsity team, but I did not have the leadership, nor the skill that I possess now. Stewart has been working with me personally and has helped me develop everything I need in order to be a successful leader on the team and a wrestler. This win secures what we know, now it is up to us to get this regional title.”