After unexpected bye week, Virginia, Louisville are set to square off

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield and Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall were deep into their preparation last week when the announcement came that the matchup between the Cardinals and Cavaliers was off.

A postponement of the game to this Saturday came in the middle of last week, meaning game preparation for both teams was nearly complete. Game plans existed, and the additional week of preparation allowed each squad to fine-tune their plans for Saturday.

“More time equals more preparation,” Virginia defensive coordinator Nick Howell said. “The on-the-field product, I mean, there’s no guarantee but yeah, you’d like to say if you have more time, you can be more ready.”

At the same time, teams want to keep much of the focus on themselves and their execution.

Satterfield and Louisville’s game plan was just about finalized last week, and he’s not putting in too much additional film study or making any drastic changes to his team’s plan.

“You don’t want to overanalyze an opponent,” Satterfield said. “I’ve never been in favor of that. Even when you’ve had a long time or two weeks to prepare for a team, you don’t ever want to overanalyze.”