After UNC win, Virginia quickly shifts attention to No. 17 Florida State

UVa’s other Monday ACC game this season came on Jan. 25, and the Wahoos destroyed Syracuse’s zone defense in an 81-58 win. The situation with the Orange differed from this turnaround. UVa’s previous Saturday to Monday turnaround featured consecutive home games against Georgia Tech and Syracuse. Monday’s game against Florida State takes place on the road.

In the week leading up to the games with Georgia Tech and Syracuse, the Cavaliers didn’t play any midweek games due to COVID-19 scheduling alterations. That gave the team time to prepare for both Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

While it’s a different Monday test this time around for Virginia, Florida State sits in a similar position. The Seminoles will host the Cavaliers, but it’s still a quick turnaround, especially for a team recently coming off a COVID-19 pause. FSU defeated Wake Forest on Saturday, and the overtime win was the Seminoles' first game in February.

Much like UVa, FSU plans on relying mostly on film study and a Sunday walkthrough to prepare for its Monday opponent.