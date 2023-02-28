Barring an unexpected and miraculous run through the ACC Tournament this week, Virginia isn’t getting to the NCAA postseason.

The last two months were cruel to the Cavaliers.

They went into the new year with their March Madness hopes still intact — something that couldn’t be said during each of the previous four campaigns — but that was before two of their better players suffered season-ending injuries and ahead of the conference schedule taking its toll.

Guard Mir McLean’s January knee injury sidelined her for the rest of the year and forward Sam Brunelle’s February foot injury has kept her out. The Hoos lost seven straight games from Jan. 19 through Feb. 9, and sank in the ACC standings.

Still, No. 13-seed UVa (15-14, 4-14 ACC) enters its Wednesday tilt in Greensboro against No. 12-seed Wake Forest (14-15, 5-13 ACC) with plenty at stake, according to first-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

“Nobody wants to have a .500 season or a losing season when you have a chance to have a winning season,” she said.

A win over Wake Forest would keep the aspiration of a winning ledger in Agugua-Hamilton’s first go-around in charge of the Hoos alive while a loss abruptly squashes that chance and likely ends their season completely.

UVa hasn’t logged a winning season since 2017-18 in former coach Joanne Boyle’s final year at the school, and ex-coach Tina Thompson won only five games a season ago.

“So, winning is the goal,” Agugua-Hamilton said, “but also getting better is the goal and building and establishing culture is the goal, and I think we’ve done a lot of that. But at the same time, being able to finish strong and build for the future would be great, and maybe to play our way into a postseason whether it be the WNIT or something like that.”

A victory in Wednesday’s 1 p.m. clash would also mark the Cavaliers’ first win in the ACC Tournament since an opening-round win over Boston College in 2019.

If it’s going to happen, though, it’ll have to look differently than when the Hoos smashed the Demon Deacons, 72-52, at John Paul Jones Arena in their last meeting on Nov. 13 in both sides’ first ACC contest.

Brunelle had 12 points and seven rebounds that day, and McLean added six points and five boards in the victory to support guard Kaydan Lawson and forward Camryn Taylor, who had 15 points and 13 points, respectively, to lead the way. In that previous encounter, UVa used all 11 players, but in its last regular-season game this past Sunday against Miami only six Cavaliers — Taylor, Lawson, guard Taylor Valladay, guard McKenna Dale, guard Alexia Smith and guard Cady Pauley — were available.

Agugua-Hamilton said she’s not sure if she’ll have more than those six for the game against Wake Forest.

“We’ve been resilient and we’ve persevered through a lot of adversity,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “I think there were a lot of things that were thrown our direction — injuries, people leaving the program for various reasons — but culture is important to me and culture wins, and I stand on that and our players have bought into that and shown a lot of fight.”

UVa’s upset win over then-No. 22 N.C. State on Feb. 12 proved that much, and Agugua-Hamilton said she’s seen it in games since then, too.

“Building culture and sustaining culture takes time and I think we definitely laid the foundation,” she said.

Taylor’s 13.9 points per game are a team-best, and she’s scored at least 14 points in five of the last six contests. And Agugua-Hamilton said Valladay has performed well recently also. Valladay had 22 points against the Wolfpack and has recorded five straight double-digit scoring efforts.

“[Valladay] is a kid, who can get downhill and that’s her strength,” Agugua-Hamilton said, “but we challenged her to stretch the defense a little bit and hit some shots beyond the arc. So, I think she’s done a good job of that.”

The winner advances to Thursday’s second-round matchup against fifth-seeded Florida State (21-10, 12-6 ACC) at 11 a.m.