After thrilling win over Syracuse, Virginia prepares for test against Georgia Tech

Reece Beekman stepped into a 3-point jumper with the game tied and the clock expiring, and the least prolific 3-pointer shooter in Virginia’s starting lineup drained the clutch shot to send the Cavaliers past Syracuse and into the ACC semifinals.

“That’s tournament play,” UVa’s head coach Tony Bennett said. “Survive and advance is the saying. All right, we survived.”

The team’s reward for its 72-69 win over Syracuse? A date with Georgia Tech.

“Each game is gonna be a dog fight from here on out, for the rest of the season,” Beekman, a freshman guard, said. “We just gotta be prepared, be ready to play basketball.”

The Yellow Jackets meet the Cavaliers on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Georgia Tech, fresh off its first ACC Tournament win under head coach Josh Pastner, brings with it the ACC Player of the Year, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a seven-game winning streak.

Moses Wright, the ACC Player of the Year, only played 25 minutes in the team’s quarterfinal victory over Miami, a 70-66 triumph. He fouled out in the contest, finishing with seven points and six rebounds.

Even with the subdued stats, Wright is averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds per game over his last five contests.